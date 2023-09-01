Week 1 is a time of hope around the college football world. It’s a time before embarrassing upsets, catastrophic injuries and the realization that your team isn’t gonna cut it this year.
This is why fans are so captivated by a great individual performance in Week 1; there’s no other evidence that suggests they won’t win the Heisman, or that the team won’t go all the way this year.
With that said, here are five of the best season opening performances in the history of Georgia football.
Nick Chubb vs. North Carolina (2016)
This was Nick Chubb’s first game in his return from a devastating knee injury he suffered against Tennessee the year prior, costing him the rest of the 2015 season. There were many questions entering 2016 on whether Chubb could return to form after the injury.
In Kirby Smart’s first game as Georgia’s head coach, the tailback put those questions to rest. Chubb carried the ball 32 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns against North Carolina in the season opener. He punctuated the day with a monster 55-yard touchdown run to make it a two-score game with under four minutes to go, sealing the deal against the Tar Heels. The sentiment after this game was clear — Chubb was back.
Todd Gurley vs. Clemson (2014)
Georgia’s 2014 season opener was Chubb and Sony Michel’s first game as Bulldogs, but it’s more known for when Todd Gurley single-handedly beat Clemson. Gurley ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries and returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Gurley’s 293 all-purpose yards set a single-game Georgia record that still stands today.
DJ Shockley vs. Boise State (2005)
DJ Shockley finally got his chance as Georgia’s starting quarterback in 2005 after three years as a backup and his first start went well. Shockley laid waste to No. 18 Boise State, throwing for 289 yards and five touchdowns in the 48-13 Georgia victory.
He also added 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground and finished as the game’s leading rusher. Shockley is still one of just five Georgia quarterbacks to ever throw for five touchdowns in a game — and he did in his first ever start.
Terrance Edwards vs. Utah State (1999)
Arguably the most productive receiver in Georgia’s history just happened to have his most productive day in Week 1. Terrance Edwards put on a clinic against Utah State in 1999, as he brought in 10 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first ever college game — and his first game ever playing wide receiver after switching to the position from quarterback once he arrived in Athens.
Then-head coach Jim Donnan described the performance as watching “a human highlight film.” Edwards went on to become Georgia’s all-time leading receiver and his first career game was a pretty good indicator of where he was headed.
Greg Waters vs. Southern Mississippi (1984)
The list’s lone defensive performance comes from someone who didn’t actually start: Greg “Muddy” Waters. The defensive end came off the bench for three sacks in a narrow 26-19 victory over Southern Mississippi in 1984.
An honorable mention goes to kicker Kevin Butler — he made four field goals and broke Georgia’s all time scoring record during the game.
However, it was Waters’ constant disruption off the edge that helped the Bulldogs tough out the win. Waters’ 59 tackles on the season is an unofficial school record for most tackles in a season without making a start, yet his best performance of the season came in the first game.