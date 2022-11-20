In just the first semester of her freshman year, Tori Harper has tackled everything from moving coast-to-coast, to adulting, to developing a crucial role on the Georgia volleyball team.
The 6-foot-2 opposite hitter out of Reno, Nevada, has hit the ground running, quickly becoming a valuable defensive asset for the Bulldogs. With 82 and counting, Harper has risen to second overall on the team leaderboard for blocks, trailing only behind the impressive company of senior junior middle blocker Sophie Fischer.
In Georgia’s five-set victory over Arkansas at the start of November, Harper notched her season-high for blocks, with eight.
Just a few months prior, Harper began classes in a new state and city, well over 2,000 miles from her hometown of Reno. Despite the lengthy distance, the impact the small town has on her remains large. Known as “The Biggest Little City in the World,” Reno could not be more opposite compared to Athens.
“It’s very different,” Harper said. “It’s like a desert and it’s so small, and a community like that changed me. The people I met changed who I am. I wouldn’t be here without living in Reno.”
Some of those people who impacted her life include her family, as Harper is the youngest of five. Division I volleyball evidently runs through Tori’s blood, with her older sisters Karli and Shantraie both playing at Siena College in New York. Harper broke the family mold by continuing her volleyball career at Athens, but the influence of her sisters and their competitive spirit stayed with her as she watched them growing up.
“I learned from them but I also wanted to compete with them,” Harper added. “They push me to be the best I am.”
Yet here in Athens, Harper has found her home away from home, and a group of teammates that double as her court sisters.
“Away from home they’re my family. I see them as my sisters,” Harper said. “I’m just so excited to see them everyday. When I have a bad day they up my spirits. I’m very happy to be here.”
Those same community and family values that Harper gathered from Reno, her sisters, and her teammates, were what drew her to the Georgia volleyball program in the first place.
“It’s the community,” Harper said. “Right when I came in here, the coaches were amazing. The players, you think since I’m young, would tell me what to do but they’re very welcoming. They took me under their wing, they’re great people.”
Now, Harper is under the tutelage of Georgia volleyball’s head coach, Tom Black.
“Tori is one of our most competitive players, which is saying a lot, and just a tremendous learner,” Black said. “We were excited about her career here but she’s blown the roof off of our expectations. I’m excited to see where she can go and where she helps to take this program.”
Amongst her teammates, Harper also draws unique guidance from Fischer and Evans. Both players have emerged as evident team leaders this season with their continuous impressive performances. Harper often combines defensive forces with Fischer, and frequently works to set up Evans for a kill.
“Sophie and Kacie are two great individuals on and off the court,” said Harper. “Being able to be with them, walk with them, and hit with them I’ve learned so much. They're making me a better player.”
During her time off the court, Harper is working on her prerequisite courses as an intended-business major. Inspired by her mother, Harper aims to work somewhere in business or human resources.
Harper is also learning to adjust to life away from her family. According to Harper, her biggest challenge yet is not from behind the net, but in approaching adulthood.
“I need to make sure I feed myself, and I have to be here on time,” Harper said. “I really learned a lot on how to live without my mom.”
While adjusting to freshman year, nonetheless as a student athlete, can be difficult and sometimes unsteady, Harper’s goals for her time at Georgia remain clear.
“I want to be one of the best blockers for volleyball here,” Harper added. “I want to just succeed from where I’m at and just keep growing. I want to keep growing and see if I can play volleyball overseas.”
Tori Harper’s ceiling is tremendously high, on and off the court. In just a few months with the program, she has used her lessons from back home in Reno and from those close to her, to carve out a spot for herself within Georgia volleyball. She has begun to find her niche. She’s second on the team in blocks, and her freshman campaign isn’t over yet. Harper is a force, and she is just getting started.