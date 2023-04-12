On April 6 and 7, Georgia men’s track and field competed at its home track for the first and only time this season and had outstanding performances. The men contributed to the team’s 24 total victories from all athletes, utilizing the home crowd advantage.
Several Bulldog seniors who are departing were honored and recognized on Friday, April 7. John-Isaac Autry, Matthew Boling, Sam Bowers, Caleb Cavanaugh, Alejandro Collins, Chase Condra, Nico Fontova, Elija Godwin, Clay Pender and Alencar Pereira were all recognized before the events got underway.
Starting off the meet strong, Pereira was the top collegiate finisher in the men’s hammer throw. Pereira launched a 69.54 meters/228 feet, 2 inches throw and took the win.
Keshaun Black, Boling, Christopher Morales Williams and Godwin dominated the 4x100 competition and finished in a top time of 39.22.
Boling started his sprint events of the meet off with an incredible performance in the 100m dash finishing first with a time of 10.24. Black finished in a close second with a time of 10.35.
Boling continued his winning performances with a first-place finish in the men’s 200m dash with a time of 20.26 and the fourth best time in the country so far this year. Godwin finished right behind with a time of 20.33.
In only his third meet as a Bulldog, Marc Minichello seized his second javelin win with a second attempt throw of 74.52 meters/244 feet, 6 inches. This performance moved him to fifth in the school record books and the sixth best throw in the nation.
Nikolai van Huyssteen jumped a personal best of 5.30m/17-4.50 in the pole vault to grab first place and move himself up to seventh in the school record books.
For the men, Will Sumner ran an incredible 400m race with a time of 46.71 finishing first. His teammate Morales-Williams finished right behind with 47.25 to grab silver.
In his final race around the Spec Towns Track, Pender led a 1-2-3 finish in the men’s 1500 with a time of 3:44.53 pushing him to No. 5 in the school record books. Teammates Zach Truitt and Bowers finished right behind in second and third.
As the only competitor in the competition to break 51 seconds, Cavanaugh finished his 400m hurdles in 50.86 to put himself as a top-15 competitor in the nation.
The Bulldogs will compete next in a trio of meets next weekend as they separate and go to southern California for the Mt. SAC Relays, Bryan Clay Invitational and the Beach Invitational.