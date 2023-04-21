The Georgia track and field teams traveled to the Los Angeles area for a trio of meets. The team competed in the Cal State LA Twilight Open on Thursday, the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, on Friday and the 63rd Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California, from Wednesday, April 12 to Saturday, April 15.
After day one in Walnut, California, Kyle Garland led the field in the decathlon with a lead of 36 points, achieving personal bests in both the 100 meter and shot put. He finished fourth overall in the 100 meter and first in shot put. Heading into Thursday, Garland started strong in the 110m hurdles and discus toss, placing second and third respectively. Unfortunately, during pole vault — the third event of the day — Garland was unable to clear the bar in his three tries and subsequently did not start in the two remaining events. Ella Rush competed in the heptathlon for the Bulldogs and improved her eleventh place finish on Wednesday up to ninth.
In the Cal State LA Twilight Open on Thursday, the Bulldogs completed a full sweep in the shot put with Ana da Silva and Mia Anderson finishing 1-2 in the event. Gavin Beverage saw his second-straight victory in the men’s shot put and finished out the sweep for the Bulldogs. Elsie Igberaese and Julia Harisay placed second and fourth in the discus event, being separated by only two meters.
On Friday in Walnut, California, Marc Minichello skyrocketed to second all time on the Bulldog’s list on javelin throwers, throwing the best distance in the event for the Bulldogs since Chris Hill in 2009. Minichello’s distance of 80.62 meters/264 feet, 6 inches is the nation’s second best toss this year and cleared the next collegiate competitor by 25 almost feet.
Kenondra Davis competed in the 100m dash and achieved her first win with an 11.31, the school’s sixth-fastest time. Brandee Presley made the final with Davis and placed sixth with an 11.65. Aaliyah Butler holds the sixth place in the Bulldogs record book for the 200m and despite a mild headwind, she managed to shave off a few tenths from her record for a time of 23.69 and a fourth place finish.
The men saw a 3-4 photo finish in the 200m with Christopher Morales Williams achieving a 21.09 and Keshaun Black a 21.10. Bella Witt improved her ninth-place spot in the record books with a 13.35 in the 100m hurdle, finishing in third. Over in Azusa, California, Ellie Hall ran in the 5000m and achieved a personal best of 16:47.97, good for eighth place.
To conclude the weekend, the Bulldogs went out firing and saw a plethora of amazing performances in Walnut, California. Mikeisha Welcome emerged as the nation's leader in the triple jump after she achieved a distance of 14.07m/46 ft, 2 in. The performance also boosts her from fifth to third in the school record books.
Elena Kulichenko continues her wave of consistency in the high jump, surpassing six feet yet again for a third-place finish, second amongst collegiate athletes. Topping all other collegiate competitors, the Bulldogs soared in the 4x100-meter relay. With a time of 43.35, Kaila Jackson, Autumn Wilson, Presley and Davis narrowly missed out on beating their school record from the Texas Relays.
Matthew Boling finished runner-up in the 200m, only finishing .01 off his 10th ranked national record. The men's 4x400-meter relay saw the final win of the meet for Georgia with Elija Godwin, Morales Williams, Boling and Caleb Cavanaugh achieving a time of 3:02.00 to beat the field by more than a second.
In the 400m hurdles, Dominique Mustin jumped to second on the all-time list with a time of 57.34, passing her teammate Zoe Pollock in doing so.
Cavanaugh broke the 50 second barrier for the first time in his career in the 400m hurdles, running a 49.92, this performance moves Cavanaugh into the top ten nationally. Georgia secured yet another 1-2 finish, with da Silva and Igberaese wiping the competition in the hammer throw.
The Bulldogs will compete next weekend in the Georgia Tech Invitational in Atlanta, only being one of two home meets remaining before the postseason.