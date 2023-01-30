Georgia track and field multi events had their opening meet of the season in Texas this weekend, where the Bulldogs had many impressive performances taking records and lifetime bests at the three-day meet.
In his opening heptathlon of the season, Kyle Garland achieved the second-most points ever in collegiate history, the third-most points in American history and eighth-most points in world history at 6,415 points.
With Garland’s combined personal records in the 60-meter, long jump, shotput and high jump, he started out the meet with a 241-point lead and ended up winning the meet by 318 points. This smashed his personal best and the facility record.
Freshman Kaila Jackson ran a 7.16 60-meter dash to place second at the meet. This time added a school record to her increasing list of awards. This school record had been in place for five years before Jackson grabbed it in her second 60-meter dash race of her college career.
Elsie Igberaese, who achieved a new personal best alongside a sixth-place finish, had a 19.35m/63’6'' throw in the women’s weight throw. This performance moved her up to seventh on the Georgia top ten list and threw the best mark since 2017.
Freshman Aaliyah Butler dominated the 400-meter dash competition running a 52.95 and grabbing the third best time all time in Georgia track history. This time also placed Butler in the top five nationally for the upcoming week.
Elija Godwin ran a new season best time and easily took first place in the men’s 400-meter dash, with a time of 46.12.
Alon Rogow gained a lifetime best of 5.09m/16’8.25 feet in the men’s pole vault to dominate the competition, claiming another meet victory for the Bulldogs.
Bella Witt ran an 8.29 in the 60-meter hurdles to grab third place and move from ninth to eighth in the all-time best times for Georgia.
Sophomore Charlotte Augenstein ran a 2:12.72 in the women’s 800-meter coming in at a third-place finish.
On the men’s side, freshman Will Sumner ran a blazing time of 1:48.84 in the 800-meter to place second. With this time, Sumner moved himself up to the sixth fastest time in Georgia track history for the 800-meter. KC Heron also ran the 800-meter and achieved a personal best time of 1:51.86 for seventh place.
Elena Kulichenko landed a 1.87m/6-1.5 feet high jump to win the event and move her up to the eighth-highest jump in Georgia track history. This also puts her at the third top spot on the NCAA leaderboard for this season.
Redshirt-freshman Nikolai van Huyssteen finished third in the pole vault with a jump of 5.24m/17-2.25 ft and two bar clearances.
On the women’s side, the Bulldogs took third, fourth and fifth place with fast finishes from freshmen Autumn Wilson (23.23), Jackson (23.25) and Butler (23.48) which also puts them at the third, fourth and ninth fastest times on the Georgia top 10 list.
With a time of 20.42, Matthew Boling grabbed the No. 2 spot on the NCAA leaderboard for the men’s 200-meter and ran the third fastest time in his career.
To end the Bulldog’s time in Texas, both 4x400-meter relay teams came away with victories and the second fastest times in school history. The women finished with a time of 3:33.28 with an outstanding finish by Zoe Pollock. The men finished with a time of 3:03.74, after an outstanding start by Boling.
The Bulldogs will be continuing their impressive indoor season next on Feb. 10 and 11 in Clemson, SC for the Tiger Paw Invite, and Nashville, TN for the Music City Challenge.