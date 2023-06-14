Georgia track and field has added new personnel to its coaching staff.
Former South Carolina assistant coach Karim Abdel Wahab has accepted a similar role on Georgia’s coaching staff. Abdel Wahab worked directly with the sprinters and hurdlers for the Gamecocks and will serve in a similar role for the Bulldogs.
“I’m so excited to join the Bulldog track and field family,” Abdel Wahab said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity that Coach Caryl has given me to be a part of her growing tradition of excellence at UGA.”
In 2023, Abdel Wahab coached the women’s 4x400-meter team to second place at the SEC Indoor Championships and seventh at the NCAA Championships. He worked with freshman Sylvia Chelangat to an outdoors 800m school record during the indoor season, and helped Chelangat ultimately finish as the runner-up at the SEC Championships.
The season prior, Abdel Wahab coached 13 All-Americans with South Carolina, including Stephanie Davis, Mackenzie Dunmore and Destinee Rocker, with Rocker breaking a school record in the 60m hurdles.
Abdel Wahab also coached then-freshman Jayla Jamison, who in 2022 became the USATF Jr. Nationals champion in the 200m and placed second in the same event at the World Jr. Championships for Team USA. Jamison also set a new American record as the first leg on the 4x100m relay, propelling her team to second and finished just behind Jamaica.
Abdel Wahab has also worked with several Olympic athletes like Aliyah Abrams and former Gamecock Wadeline Jonathas. Jonathas qualified and competed for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, running in the 400m, while Abrams qualified for her native Guyana in the 400m. Both Jonathas and Abrams made it to the semifinals of the 400m, while Jonathas was a part of the 4x400m relay team that eventually earned gold.
Abdel Wahab also coached the two in the 2019 IAAF World Championships. Abrams captured the Guyana national title, while Jonathas reached the IAAF World Championship final in the 400m, posted a new collegiate record, finished fourth in the world and qualified for Team USA off of her performance.
Abdel Wahab will now bring his decade of coaching experience to Athens and will provide experience on third-year head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert’s coaching staff
“I am honored to announce the hiring of Karim Abdel Wahab and I believe we are lucky to have landed him,” Smith Gilbert said. “Karim has a proven record in the collegiate ranks as well as on the international scene, recruiting and coaching some of the top talent our sport has seen in recent years. He is a piece of the puzzle who will bring us closer to our goals. We can’t wait for Karim and his family to get to town and get to work for the Dawgs.”