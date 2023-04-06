In the midst of an already successful outdoor season, on April 6 and April 7, Georgia track and field prepares for its lone and highly-anticipated home meet.
The Bulldogs plan to keep their streak of breaking records in the outdoor season and bring that to the home track as they face rival teams from across the NCAA.
Fresh off two school records in the men’s and women’s 4x400 relays and the top time in the NCAA in the men’s 4x400 relay, the Bulldogs are looking to continue to dominate in front of a home crowd.
The action starts on Thursday, April 6 with the heptathlon and decathlon athletes led by star performer Kyle Garland, who is already in the top NCAAs so far this year.
Georgia Tech poses the biggest distance competition to Georgia. On the men’s side, Georgia Tech’s Parker Buchheit runs a 1:50.32 800-meter, which is about a second faster than Georgia’s top 800 runner, Clay Pender’s best time of the season of 1:51.07.
On the women’s side, Georgia’s star distance runner Charlotte Augenstein and Georgia Tech’s Kayla Rose will go head-to-head with similar finishes in the 800m and 1500m races to make for a competitive field.
An interesting sibling dynamic will also take to the track. Georgia’s star freshman Will Sumner’s older sister, Brynne Sumner, is a top-25 NCAA distance runner at Clemson. She excels in the 800m and will also give Augenstein a tough competitive field.
As Georgia’ star 400 runner Caleb Cavanaugh returns to the track in the individual 400m for the outdoor season, he will compete against a top-25 runner, Clemson’s D'Andre Anderson, who was also a major competition for Cavanaugh in the indoor season.
In the women’s 200m, Georgia Southern's Naj Watson is in the top 25 in the NCAA so far that will provide great competition for Georgia in the upcoming meet.
One of the most competitive races of the weekend will be the women’s 400 hurdles. Of the teams competing this weekend, four women from the teams are in the NCAA top 25 in this event: Lashanna Graham, Zoe Pollock, Dominique Mustin and Ken'Naria Gadson.
With Graham and Gadson athletes from the Tigers, and Pollock and Mustin with the Bulldogs, the two teams will battle it out to see who will be victorious in the hurdle events this weekend. It is certainly a competitive field and one to watch.
Needless to say, this meet will set the stage for the rest of the season leading up to the NCAA championships at the end of May. The Bulldogs look to continue to break records and take titles now with the home track advantage.