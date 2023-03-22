Georgia track opened its outdoor season by traveling to Atlanta to compete in the Yellow Jacket Invite fresh off its success in the conclusion of the indoor season.
Marc Minichello started the meet and his Bulldog career off strong. The former 2022 NCAA champion with Penn University recorded a 69.20m/227 foot javelin throw to win the meet, move himself into the national lead and place as the 10th best throw in the Georgia record books.
Alencar Pereira threw the second-best hammer toss of his career to win the competition by over 30 feet with a throw of 70.45m/231-1 feet. This throw also landed him with an early position of second on the outdoor national list.
To sweep the hammer throw, on the women’s side Elsie Igberaese threw a 59.90m/196-6 feet throw for the longest opening throw of her career. This placed her third on the outdoor national list.
Gavin Beverage, who had a large improvement on his second toss of the shotput, threw a 17.24m/56-6.75 feet throw, dominated the competition and took the gold medal.
Brandee Presley ran a time of 11.59 seconds and edged her competitor through a tight finish of .02 seconds in the women’s 100m dash for the victory.
Charlotte Augenstein ran a personal best time of 4:28.39 in the 1500m race to place second. This performance helped her gain her first medal of the meet.
On the men’s side, Clay Pender, Sam Bowers, Zack Truitt and KC Heron finished in second place to fifth place in that order for the men’s 1500. Pender led the pack with a time of 3:50.00 to take silver.
Freshman Leah Anderson finished first in the triple jump with a jump of 12.37m/40-7 feet and a new personal record.
Kaila Jackson, Autumn Wilson, Aaliyah Butler, and Kenondra Davis ran the 4x100m relay in a time of 44.93 seconds to put them in the top 10 nationally this season.
Augenstein seized her second medal of the meet and won the 800m with a time of 2:08.65 and another personal best. For the men, Pender narrowly beat the rest of the field in the 800m with a time of 1:51.07.
In the men’s 200m dash, Christopher Morales Williams won with a time of 21.22.
Caleb Cavanaugh commenced his outdoor season, following his exceptional end to his indoor season, with a runner-up finish in the men’s 400m with a time of 47.42.
Two freshman Bulldogs, Ella Rush and Haley Tate, both earned bronze medals. Rush jumped a high jump of 1.68m/5-6 feet, while Tate ran a 55.61 in the women’s 400m.
After this dominating first meet of the outdoor season, the Bulldogs will be back in action March 25 at the Raleigh Relays in North Carolina.