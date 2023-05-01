The Georgia track and field team split between two competitions on April 21 and 22, with athletes competing in the Georgia Tech Invite and the Virginia Challenge.
At the Georgia Tech Invite, the Bulldogs started out the competition Friday going one-two-three in the women’s 100m dash. Autumn Wilson led the charge with a 11.32, Kenondra Davis immediately followed with a 11.33 finish and Brandee Presley grabbed the bronze with a time of 11.37.
Matthew Boling also had success, as he took bronze in the men’s 100m dash with a time of 10.31.
Alencar Pereira started the Bulldog’s domination in the field events with a 68.82 meters/225 feet, nine inch mark that put him in first place, beating the competition by 11 feet.
To grab the Bulldog’s second victory in the field events, Elsie Igberaese grabbed the Bulldog’s second victory in the field events with a win in the women’s hammer throw with a mark of 64.01m/210-0 which is also a personal best throw.
Ana da Silva won the competition by nearly five feet and threw her season's best in the shot put with a throw of 16.94m/55-7 ft.
After just hitting a personal record in the 100m hurdles, Bella Witt competed close to that time again with a third-place finish of 13.39.
The women’s long jump had a special showing with a head-to-head between former Bulldogs. Chanice Porter and current Bulldog Titianna Marsh faced off, as Porter was the top finisher and Marsh was the top collegiate finisher and second overall with a jump of 6.24m/20-5.75.
In the pole vault, Alon Rogow placed second with a best jump of 4.85m and his collegiate personal best in this event.
For another second-place finish, Dominique Mustin grabbed the silver in the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 58.49.Finishing as the best collegiate finisher, Caleb Cavanaugh took the silver in the men’s 400m hurdles with a time of 50.04.
For the women’s 400m, the Bulldogs went one-two with Aaliyah Butler finishing first with a time of 52.81 and teammate Leah Anderson finishing right behind with a time of 53.25.
With an impressive win on the men’s side, Elija Godwin finished the men’s 400m in first with a time of 45.43. Christopher Morales-Williams notably finished third with a time of 46.80 and Will Sumner finished right behind with a time of 46.91.
Freshman Kaila Jackson continued her winning streak with a first-place time of 23.20, winning in the women’s 200m dash by almost a second.
The distance Bulldogs traveled to the Virginia Challenge, where Sophia Baker started off the meet getting second in the competition with a 10:53.93 finish. Cole Heron took third on the men’s side with a finish of 9:13.69.
The Bulldog’s competed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on April 29 at the LSU Invitational.