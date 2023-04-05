From March 30 to April 1, Georgia track and field traveled to Austin, Texas to compete in the Texas Relays. In one of the first meets of the outdoor season, Georgia amazed by setting records and taking titles.
To start the meet off, Alencar Pereira threw the best hammer throw of his career with 72.85 meters/239 foot throw. This moved him to the third-best time in school history and the third-best throw in the country this year. He took second in the competition, losing to an opponent who was with no school, and who conveniently set the meet record.
In the high jump, Elena Kulichenko grabbed the national lead and third-best jump in the world. Her jump of 1.90 meters/6-2.75 feet won her the competition by a landslide.
Mikeisha Welcome jumped 13.63 meters/44 feet, 8 ¾ inches in the triple jump to take silver and put herself at the third-best jump in the nation. Teammate Titiana Marsh followed right behind with a 13.61m/44-8 feet jump to take bronze and the fourth-best jump in the nation.
During a windy 100-meter hurdle race, Bella Witt took runner-up honors and matched her personal best with a 13.63. In the same race, teammate Leah Anderson clocked a 13.96 for 15th place and a career best.
For the first relays of the weekend, the women’s relay of Brandee Presley, Haley Tate, Zoe Pollock and Dominique Mustin kicked off the sprint medley relay with a third-place finish in a time of 3:48.81.
On the men’s side, Matthew Boling, Christopher Morales Williams, Elija Godwin and Will Sumner ran a time of 3:17.12 to take fourth.
Competing alongside the USA women’s national 4x100-meter relay teams, the Bulldogs clocked a 43.04 to move them up to the fifth best time in the nation. Kaila Jackson, Autumn Wilson, Presley and Kenondra Davis each held their own against some of the best sprinters in the world.
Keshaun Black, Boling, Godwin and Morales Williams seized the meet record with a time of 1:20.22 in the 4x200-meter relay. That seized the third-best all-time collegiate performance and sixth all-time collegiate performance in that event.
Crushing a school record of 24 years, Aaliyah Butler, Pollock, Mustin and Tate ran the 4x400 relay in 3:31.35 to take fifth at the meet.
Finally, closing out the Bulldog’s performance at the Texas Relays in the best way, the men’s 4x400 crushed the school record and meet record while also grabbing the second-best time ever in NCAA history with a blistering time of 2:58.82.
With this race, Boling, Caleb Cavanaugh, Sumner and Godwin made themselves the team to beat in the competitive field of the men’s NCAA 4x400 this season.
The Bulldogs compete next at home for the first time all season in the Spec Towns and Torrin Lawrence Invitational from April 6 to April 7.