Georgia track and field traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas for its first major competition of the season, the SEC Indoor Championships, where the team continued to break records and take titles.
Nikolai van Huyssteen started the team off strong in Fayetteville with a 5.30-meter/17-4.50 ft pole vault matching his personal best and taking fifth at the competition.
Just in the prelims, Kaila Jackson ran a school record with a time of 7.15 seconds in the 60-meter dash to be the top qualifier for the finals and already putting her at the sixth fastest time in the nation.
Meanwhile in the pentathlon, Ella Rush took fifth with 4,081 points after exceptional performances in the long jump and shot put.
Kyle Garland jumped the second-best long jump in school history with a 7.95-meter/26-1 ft jump, placing him sixth in the meet. For the first of her two jump events of the meet, Titiana Marsh jumped a 6.11-meter/20-0.50 ft long jump placing her at sixth in the competition.
After the first day of events with mainly only prelim scoring, the men were tied for eighth and the women were tied for ninth and seven runners qualified for their finals.
Elena Kulichenko performed first on day two and jumped a lifetime best of 1.92-meter/6-3.50 ft to grab the silver medal and put herself at the third farthest mark ever in school history.
Jackson placed second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.17, taking silver and her first conference medal. Her teammate, Autumn Wilson, was not far behind with a time of 7.22 that placed her in fourth. Finishing the 60-meter dash titles for the Bulldogs, Keshaun Black placed seventh in the men’s final with a time of 6.73 for his first ever SEC event.
In the heptathlon, Johannes Erm, who captured titles in 2018 and 2019, punched his ticket to the NCAA meet with a silver finish and 5,935 points.
Elija Godwin added the world lead, meet record, and school record to his resume with a 44.75 finish in the men’s 400-meter. He secured a first place finish for the Bulldogs in this event for the first time since 2012.
With a strategic move in the final seconds of the men’s 800-meter, freshman Will Sumner took the gold with a time of 1 minute, 48.28 seconds. He secured a first place finish for the Bulldogs in this event for the first time since 2012 and his first ever SEC title.
Mikeisha Welcome landed a bronze medal and a lifetime best jump of 13.74-meter/45-1 ft. While teammate Marsh finished in fourth with a personal record of 13.60-meter/44-7.50 ft in the final of her two jumping events.
In the men’s 60m hurdles, Garland finished sixth with a time of 7.77 seconds to improve his spot on the Georgia top 10 list to third.
To finish his last individual event at the SECs, Matthew Boling ran a time of 20.44 in the men’s 200-meter dash to finish with a silver medal. Meanwhile in the women’s 200-meter, freshman duo Jackson and Wilson finished both with a time of 22.97 to take a very close fourth and fifth place.
The men entered the final event of the meet in fifth place and ran the 4x400-meter relay trying to increase their positioning. Led by Boling, Caleb Cavanaugh, Sumner and Godwin, the men’s 4x400-meter finished in second place with a time of 3:03.32 to also increase their team score to fourth place.
Ultimately the men finished in fourth place while the women finished in sixth both improving their positions from day one.
The Bulldogs compete next at the NCAA indoor championship on March 10-11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.