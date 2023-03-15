Georgia track and field traveled back to New Mexico on the weekend of March 10 for the NCAA Track and Field Championships, where the team broke a number of records and saw some of its best performances of the season.
Only coming up 84 points shy of the collegiate record, senior Kyle Garland scored the world’s second-best day one total in the heptathlon on Friday, holding a 155-point lead after completing four of the seven events on Friday. His tally of 6,415 points placed him as the 2023 national leader.
In the qualification rounds, the Bulldogs had everyone firing on all cylinders, with freshmen Kaila Jackson and Autumn Wilson achieving personal bests in the 60-meter dash and the 200m. Jackson, native of Redford, Michigan, and the 2023 SEC Women's Freshman Runner of the Year, achieved her third school record this season in the 60m with a finish of 7.07. This made her fourth all-time in the collegiate 60m and tied for the under-20 world record for the 18-year old. Wilson placed first for the first time in career in her heat during the 200m with a 22.42.
Senior Elija Godwin competed in the 400m qualification round and achieved a time of 45.47, placing him fourth overall and qualifying him for the finals. Freshman Will Sumner competed one event later in the 800m and secured one of the six automatic qualifying spots in the final with a 1:49.7. Senior Matthew Boling finished the day with a fourth-fastest time in the 200m with a 20.31, also qualifying him to move onto Saturday’s final.
On Saturday, Garland set the collegiate heptathlon record, securing his first individual national championships and achieving the world’s second best score in history. Garland and his teammates took second place with the top finish in school history and a program record of 40 points. The women's team achieved fifth for the second time in three years with a 31-point tally.
Godwin collected his first NCAA title as well in the 400m event. With a time of 44.75, Godwin equaled his school record and tied his No. 5 spot on the all-time collegiate list. Godwin became the Bulldogs’ second national champion in the event (Torrin Lawrence, 2010) and the first scoring All-American in the event since Lawrence in 2012.
After setting the school record in 2021 to win the 200m crown, Boling did it again and bested his time for a new No. 1 spot in the Bulldog record books, winning their ninth NCAA individual indoor title since the first in 1995.
Jackson followed up her stellar Friday performance in the 60m with a silver medal on Saturday. Wilson placed two spots behind her to match her personal record and added an additional five points to the team total.
Following their performances in the 60m, both freshmen made up a fourth of the scorers in the eight-woman field for the 200m. Wilson edged out Jackson this time for a bronze medal, only narrowly missing out on her personal best. Wilson achieved the second-fastest 200m of her career, while Jackson secured the final scoring spot in eighth place.
Sophomore Elena Kulichenko became a two-time scorer on Saturday in the high jump after achieving a height of 1.88 meters/6 feet, 2 inches, good enough for a bronze medal finish. Her third-place finish in the event was the first since Anna Hall brough bronze to Athens in 2021.
In the meet’s final event, Boling, Christopher Morales Williams, Caleb Cavanaugh and Sumner ran the 4x400m relay, and bolstered their total by eight more points with a second place finish. Besting their 2022 finish by two spots, the Bulldogs achieved their top indoor nationals finish in history. As the dust settled, the men’s team placed second with a 40-point total and the women’s team finished in fifth with 31 points.
This brings an end to Georgia’s indoor track and field season, however the team will now shift to its outdoor season. Georgia will first face Georgia Tech in Atlanta in a two day tournament starting on Friday, March 17 and will wrap the following day.