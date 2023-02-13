Georgia track and field traveled to both Clemson, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee this weekend with distance runners competing in the Music City Invitational and short distance/field athletes competing in the Tiger Paw Invitational.
In Nashville, Sam Bowers, the current school record holder for the mile, ran a 4:05.26 to land him in 19th place. Meanwhile, his teammate KC Heron finished right behind with a 4:05.49 to move him up to the seventh best time in Georgia history.
Sophomore Sophia Baker finished in 10th in the women’s 3000m with a personal best of 9:53.20. On the men’s side, Chase Condra finished 4th in the 3000m with a time of 8:14.99 to push him up to 9th on the Georgia all-time list.
With a personal best time of 1:47.28, Will Sumner finished the 800m in second place and moved himself up to the best time in Georgia track history.
In Clemson, Elija Godwin ran a 45.63 in the 400m. This was Godwin’s second-fastest time this season, which won the event.
Aaliyah Butler set a personal record in the 400m with a 52.92 placing her 3rd in the school record books, placing 15th in the event.
Elsie Igberaese surpassed her career mark in the weight throw series, achieving a distance of 19.57 meters/64 feet, 2 ½ inches to finish sixth and to improve her spot to seventh in the school record books. For the men's weight throw, Alencar Pereira achieved a distance of 21.28m/69-9.75 to place fourth.
Titiana Marsh achieved a career best long jump of 6.48m/21-3.25 in her final season competing with the Bulldogs. This performance landed her in second place in the event along with the eighth spot in the school record books.
Bella Witt finished the 60m hurdle with a career best 8.20, good for fifth in the school record books and ninth in the semifinal. Eddiyah Frye also competed in the 60m hurdles achieving a season best 8.36.
Kaila Jackson placed first in her heat in the 60m semifinal with the second-fastest time of the race with a 7.19. Autumn Wilson placed third in her heat with a personal record of 7.20, improving her third place spot in the school record books. Kenondra Davis improved her place in the record books as well, landing the sixth place record with a 7.30.
In the men's 60m prelims, Keshaun Black placed second with a 6.68. He suffered a false start in the second round of the semis.
The men's 4x400m relay not only won the event, but also achieved the second-fastest finish in school history with a 3:02. Matthew Boling, Caleb Cavanaugh, Christopher Morales Williams, and Godwin manned the winning squad. Godwin anchored the team with a 45.1 to bring home the win for the Bulldogs.
Mikeisha Welcome jumped for a distance of 13.72m/45-0.25 in the triple jump, registering the schools third best distance for a second place result. Titiana Marsh also competed and earned bronze honors with a distance of 13.23m/43-5.
Two of the three runners that achieved a top 10 finish placed themselves in new spots in the school record book. Wilson finished seventh with a 23.08, good for the second-fastest time in school history. Davis placed right behind her in eighth with a 23.12, advancing her from sixth to third in the school record books.
Elena Kulichenko once again reached a height of six feet in the high jump, the third straight time she’s done so. Her clearance of 1.84m/6-0.50 was good for third with the event having been won by the national leader from Texas A&M, Lamara Distin.
Pole vaulters Nikolai van Huyssteen and Alon Rogow matched each other's marks with a height of 5.22m/17-1.50, placing fourth and fifth respectively.
Ana da Silva placed third in the women’s shot put with a mark of 16.60m/54-5.50, achieving the feat on her first attempt.
The Bulldogs travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the Arkansas Qualifier on Friday, Feb. 17. It will be the final indoor regular season meet of the season. Additionally, it gives Georgia the opportunity to warm up to the location of this year’s SEC Indoor Championships, which will take place on Feb. 24 and 25.