On April 6 and 7, Georgia women’s track and field competed at its only home meet at the Spec Towns and Torrin Lawrence Invitation, contributing to the 24 total victories the team won.
Several seniors who are leaving the program were honored and recognized at the meet. Aleesa de Castro, Johannes Erm, Ellie Hall, Julia Harisay, Titiana Marsh and Brandee Presley were the women honored prior to the events.
Starting things out, Elsie Igaberaese finished as the top collegiate women’s hammer thrower. Igaberaese threw a 60.89m/199-9 and dominated her competition.
Freshman Autumn Wilson amazed the crowd with the top national time in the 200m dash with a first-place finishing time of 22.56. Her teammates followed close behind going 1-2-3-4. Aaliyah Butler ran a 22.82, Kenondra Davis at 23.07 and Presley at 23.17.
Kaila Jackson, Wilson, Presley and Davis obliterated the seven-year facility record and also the competition with a time of 43.26 in the women’s 4x100m relay.
In her first 100m race as a Bulldog, Jackson vaulted to No. 2 in the school record books with a time of 11.19, the fastest time since 1997 and the seventh-best time in the nation.
Ana da Silva’s throw of 16.95m/55-7.50, launched her to the 13th best time in the nation and on her third attempt threw her personal season best.
Elena Kulichenko secured her top national leading jump of 1.84m/6-0.50 for her second victory of the outdoor season.
Past Georgia legend Keturah Orji returned and competed in the women’s long jump. She took first place in the women’s long jump with a score of 6.47/21-2.75. However, Marsh was the top collegiate performer and the second best in the event. She impressed with her senior day performance with a late jump of 6.25m/20-6.25.
In her first 400m race for the Bulldogs, Butler ran a 52.31 for is the fourth-best time in school history and the sixth-best time in the nation. Teammates Haley Tate and Hali Murphy finished right behind with a 53.43 and 54.84 respectively. Murphy is now recovered from an injury that put her out for the indoor season.
Sophia Baker finished in 4:32.09 with freshman teammate Lorel Golden 4:32.98 in her opening 1500m with Georgia, both ending with a 1-2 finish.
Charlotte Augenstein won the 800m later in the day with a time of 2:09.63. Augenstein, alongside Murphy, Zoe Pollock and Dominique Mustin, participated in the final event of the meet, the women’s 4x400. The four dominated with outstanding performances and finished with a time of 3:39.35.
The Bulldogs will compete next in a trio of meets next weekend as they separate and go to southern California for the Mt. SAC Relays, Bryan Clay Invitational and the Beach Invitational.