The University of Georgia’s track team showed out at its second meet of the outdoor season in Raleigh, North Carolina. With new personal bests and records being set, the success found in Atlanta at the Yellow Jacket Invite continues on.
Senior Sam Bowers led the team on opening day in the 5000 meter race with the fourth best time in Georgia history. Bowers placed 21st overall, with a new personal best of 13:57.72. This time takes 20 seconds off his previous record, and is the fastest finish in five years for Georgia.
In the 3000 meter steeplechase event, junior Wesley John and sophomore Cole Heron took 17th and 31st place, respectively. Heron finished with a time of 9:08.58, while John’s time of 8:57.41 gave him a Bulldog record with the fifth fastest time in history and a new personal best.
Sophomores Chase Condra and Zachary Roe competed alongside Bowers in the 5000 meter, and ran times of 14:25.85 and 14:39.68 respectively. Condra placed 89th, while Roe set a new personal best and finished 137th.
For the women’s team, junior Charlotte Augenstein set a new personal best for the 1500 meter event, with a time of 4:22.08 for a spot in the top 20. This record puts her in the ninth spot in Bulldog history for her event.
Two other runners in the 1500m, freshmen Simone Rojas and Lily Cincola, secured new personal records alongside Augenstein. Rojas finished in 63rd with a time of 4:29.92, and Cincola ran a 4:38.78 for 132nd.
Sophomore Gracie O’Neal and freshman Lorel Golden also found success in Raleigh during the 3000 meter steeplechase. O’Neal placed 20th with a time of 10:56.64 and Golden placed 25th after finishing in 11:06.93.
The Georgia track and field outdoor season continues in Austin, Texas at the Texas Relays. These events will take place from Mar 29 to Apr 1.