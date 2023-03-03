In her first few races as a Georgia Bulldog, freshman Kaila Jackson has taken the collegiate world of track and field by storm. She seized the school record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.16 seconds, which made her the sixth-fastest woman in the NCAA.
From Renaissance High School in Redford, Michigan, Jackson was already making a name for herself. She has five Michigan high school state titles: two in the 100-meter dash and three in the 200-meter dash. She was the Gatorade Michigan Girls Track & Field Player of the Year as a senior and the 2022 Detroit Athletic Club Michigan Athlete of the Year.
Even though she was quickly becoming a major threat in the 60-meter dash, things were not always this easy for Jackson. As an athlete, Jackson is very open with her struggle with Type 1 diabetes and how that has affected her as a runner since she was diagnosed in the eighth grade.
“I really thought I wasn’t going to be able to do track anymore,” Jackson said. “Getting over that was hard at first, but now I can do many different things like class and sports normally.”
Along with living with diabetes, adjusting to a new level of track was another conflict for Jackson. She entered the college track and field world as a highly-decorated high school athlete attempting to continue that streak in college.
“My favorite part is the competition with my teammates and from all the other schools, because it is good to have people that will push me to that next level,” Jackson said.
Every college newcomer must adjust to calling a new place home, and Jackson is no exception. She moved 750 miles away from her hometown in Michigan to become a Bulldog, leaving her high school athletic and academic career far behind.
“It is really the coaches and the team that made me feel at home,” Jackson said. “It feels good to be able to have support like this.”
Jackson has also made it clear throughout high school that academics are of the utmost importance to her, which played a large part in her decision to attend Georgia.
The Georgia track and field team as a whole prides itself on well-rounded student-athletes, with Jackson being no exception. As an intended journalism major, she received a 3.70 GPA her first semester in college.
“My overall goal is to keep improving on the track as well as in my academics and to stay happy and have fun,” Jackson said.
Jackson is a part of a new group of sprinters being recruited by new generation sprint coach, head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert.
“She is the beginning,” Smith Gilbert said. “She is going to be one of them that will set the bar to what we want.”
Jackson was named the SEC Track and Field Women’s Freshman of the Week not once, but twice so far in her indoor season. Her 200-meter time of 23.25 seconds ranks 25th on the current national list and placed her at No. 5 on Georgia’s all-time top-10 list.
“It feels like all the work I have done so far is paying off, but I’m going to continue to practice hard and hope for the best,” Jackson said.
The impressiveness of Jackson’s early races as a Georgia track athlete shows great promise for the rest of her career and for the other potential new recruits in the future of Georgia sprint athletes.
“We call her Killer K because she shows up under pressure. She never wants to quit.” Smith Gilbert said. “For her to do what she does and not blink is a pretty big deal.”
Not only is Jackson affecting the Georgia track and field team with her impressive times and points for the team, she is also spreading her hard work to the rest of the team by creating a top tier training atmosphere that is increasing the abilities of the team.
“She raises the power and level of competition. The other athletes are way more intense with her around. You have to show up if you want to run with her,” Smith Gilbert explained.
Even with all the recent accomplishments of her fast times and new titles, Jackson only just left the starting line of her collegiate career and is embarking on a track of many more accomplishments and records.