When Georgia began fall practice Monday, its quarterback race entered the home stretch. Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman and Southern California redshirt sophomore transfer JT Daniels lead a field of five quarterbacks seeking to replace former starting quarterback Jake Fromm.
Behind Georgia’s duo of offseason pickups are senior Stetson Bennett, redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis and freshman Carson Beck.
“I think each one has come in and they all have individual strengths,” head coach Kirby Smart said in a press conference on Sunday. “It’s going to be important that we find out what each one’s individual strengths are, and weaknesses, and what we can improve over the next four to five weeks to figure out who the best guy for the job is.”
Newman has one year of eligibility remaining after starting 16 games for Wake Forest since 2018. Through the air, he recorded 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as a Demon Deacon and rushed for 574 yards and six scores.
The 22-year-old missed time during minicamp workouts due to a mid-foot sprain, but was ready for the start of practice. Although Newman’s reps have been limited this summer, junior offensive lineman Trey Hill noted a confidence in the potential starter.
“[He’s] learning the plays each and every day. It’s just him wanting to be there to learn everything. I mean, he’s a pretty good guy to me.”
The NCAA declared Daniels eligible to play this season, leaving the former Trojan with three years of eligibility remaining. Over two seasons and 12 starts at Southern California, Daniels threw for 2,887 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has yet to be medically cleared from the torn ACL which sidelined him throughout the 2019 season.
Junior offensive guard Jamaree Salyer drew a parallel between the two quarterback frontrunners — both transfers arrived in Athens with a conviction to earn the starting job.
“J.T. strikes me as a guy [who’s] really confident,” Salyer said. “I feel like he knows what he can do, is really confident in his arm, and how he can control the offense. He strikes me as a really confident guy. ... He carries himself a certain way.”
Although observations have been limited since the Bulldogs only recently began fall practice, Smart said his quarterbacks have shown promising focus, even if only through Zoom meetings and walk-throughs.
“We haven’t been able to practice. ... They do a really good job standing behind the huddle, standing behind the play, imaginary taking the snap, and getting the mental reps,” said Smart.
Smart has not yet hinted at who will be behind center with less than five weeks remaining until Georgia’s season opener at Arkansas on Sept. 26.
Newman, Daniels and company have until then to secure solid reps with their new teammates and familiarize themselves with first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s playbook. Smart didn’t detail what that will look like, saying they’ll do what it takes to score points.
“It’s a competitive room,” Smart said. “Each one of them has been in a competitive room before. Competition is part of the process.”
And that process won’t necessarily end after game one. Smart said he and his staff will continue to judge each quarterback's ability to command the huddle and ultimately make the right call.
“I think you guys think there’s only one quarterback, and there’s only one guy who gets to throw the ball,” Smart said. “I’m excited to see those guys go compete and I’m glad we have the guys in the room that we have so we can pick the best one and let them go out there and play.”
