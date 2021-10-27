To wrap up the fall schedule, Georgia men’s golf headed to Wilmington, North Carolina, for The Williams Cup. The Bulldogs placed second out of 10 teams. Senior Trent Phillips placed first in the tournament, receiving an exemption to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Rex Hospital Open at TPC Wakefield Plantation in Raleigh, North Carolina.
On Monday, the Bulldogs finished the day with a score of 3-under-par 573 after a 2-over-par 290 and a 5-under-par 283 from the team.
Freshman Maxwell Ford shot a 5-over-par 77 and 1-under-par 71, closing out the rounds with a total score of 4-over-par 184. Freshman Buck Brumlow signed for a 3-over-par 75 and a 3-under-par 69, leaving him at an even-par 144. Junior Connor Creasy recorded a 4-over-par 148 after shooting a 2-over-par 74 in both rounds.
Junior Nicolas Cassidy struggled throughout Monday, shooting a 6-over-par 78 and a 5-over-par 77 for a total score of 11-over-par 155. Senior Trent Phillips started hot, recording an 8-under-par 62 and 3-under-par 69, leaving him at 11-under-par 133. This was the third ever time Phillips had recorded an eight-under-par for Georgia, and it left him in first place on Monday.
Finally, Senior Will Kalhstorf, who accounted as Georgia’s individual golfer for the tournament, shot a 5-over-par 77 and an even-par 72 to seal off the day with a 5-over-par 149.
This left the Bulldogs in fourth place heading into Tuesday, where they paired up with Louisville and Michigan State.
On Tuesday, Ford signed for a 1-over-par 73 completing the tournament with a 5-over-par 221. Brumlow shot a 2-under-par 70, finishing with a 2-under-par 214, and finished in fifth place, a career-best for Brumlow. Creasy accounted for the team’s non-counting score with a 6-over-par 78 and a final score of 10-over-par 226.
Cassidy improved significantly in the second day, closing with an even-par 72, recording an 11-over-par 227 for the tournament. Kahlstorf wound up at a 7-over-par 223 after shooting a 2-over 74.
Phillips’ dominance continued into the second day, signing for a 4-under-par 68 and a total score of 15-under-par 201. After finishing first in the tournament, Phillips tied former Georgia golfer Brendon Todd for the eighth-most top-ten finishes in program history.
The Bulldogs will now wait until January for their next tournament, where they’ll head to Westlake Village, California, for the Southwestern Invitational.