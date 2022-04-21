The Georgia men’s tennis team wrapped up the regular season and finished with an overall record of 17-6 while going 9-3 in conference play. Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz has praised his experienced players such as graduate transfer Tristan McCormick.
McCormick, a former five-star recruit out of the Dwight School, played four years at Notre Dame before transferring to Georgia. Although he hasn’t been on the team long, McCormick has shown focus, leadership and professionalism, Diaz said.
McCormick was heavily influenced at a young age by his older brother, Harrison, who played tennis for Army, and his older sister, Genevieve, who also played for Army.
When asked about role models, McCormick said, “I would say I always looked up to [Roger] Federer, but these days I watch a lot of [Stefanos] Tsitsipas and [Dominic] Thiem and, I guess [Stan] Wawrinka.”
As a senior at Notre Dame, McCormick was the 2020 ITA Fall Circuit Champion and also clinched an NCAA championship doubles berth with his partner Axel Nefve. They would go on to lose in the first round ending McCormick’s career at Notre Dame.
With an opportunity to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer, McCormick decided to bring his talents to Athens.
“I just, I mean, it [UGA] just has so much history and the culture is just success and winning,” McCormick said. “And Manny [Manuel Diaz] has so much experience and Jamie [Hunt] as well. I just felt like I wanted to be somewhere where I knew that I was going to be challenged every day by the coaches and by my peers and somewhere where that has a strong history of success.”
For many, it can be tough transitioning from schools you have spent many years at. But for McCormick that was not the case.
“I mean, it’s been a lot of fun,” McCormick said. “It’s been fun to get to know a new team and also kind of meet new fans. I’ve met and gotten to talk to some fans and we just get so much support at Georgia, so it’s been fun to play in front of the crowds that we’ve gotten.”
McCormick has been nominated captain on numerous occasions and has been praised by head coach Diaz for his experience and leadership.
“In our locker room, he’s done a terrific job,” Diaz said. “He is just exerting some leadership and using his experience in that regard. In a very quick fashion, he came in and became a huge part of what we’re trying to accomplish this year. He brought a level of professionalism and focus. Tremendous for our guys.”
McCormick finished the regular season 18-7 overall and 15-5 in dual play.
“He’s given us great flexibility,” said Diaz when asked about McCormick’s singles performance. “He started at number four, with great success, has moved up to three, and then has even played some at number two. So the fact that he actually has improved so much this year has really been an incredible blessing because it’s given us a lot more flexibility in our lineup.”
McCormick and fellow graduate transfer Hamish Stewart have both won some crucial points for Georgia and have brought a lot to the table with their experience. In doubles play, the duo of McCormick and Stewart are 10-10 overall on the year.
When asked about the impact McCormick and Stewart have had on the culture, Diaz said that they have contributed a great deal.
“They have both come in and not only quickly understood our culture, but they both have added a great deal to our culture and the way they go about their practices, how hungry they are, and their passion for the game that both possess,” Diaz said.
Experience has played a tremendous role in Georgia’s success this year. Players like McCormick, Stewart, Blake Croyder, Philip Henning and Trent Bryde to name a few have come up big in do-or-die situations for this team. With these veterans on the roster, Georgia will look to bring home its ninth national championship.