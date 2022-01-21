The Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Georgia, will play host to an Atlanta United preseason match on Jan. 30, according to an announcement from club President Darren Eales.
Atlanta United FC will face Georgia Revolution FC at 12 p.m. The match will stream live on the team’s website.
“Obviously, it was fantastic to see the Georgia Bulldogs win the college football national championship so it's good to have another winner in the state over the last five years,” Eales said. “We're excited about playing there and just having a chance to meet our supporters where they are.”
Ticket information will be sent out on Monday, Jan. 24, and tickets will go on sale to Atlanta United season ticket holders on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Atlanta United finished fifth in the eastern conference of the MLS in the 2021 season, winning 13 matches, drawing 12 and losing nine. Atlanta was knocked out of the MLS Cup Playoffs in the first round, falling 2-0 to New York City FC, who would go on to win the MLS Cup against Portland Timbers.