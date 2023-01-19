On Jan. 16, former Bulldogs Brett Seither and Mekhail “MJ” Sherman officially announced where they will play next season. Seither is off to in-state rival Georgia Tech, while Sherman is moving out west to join Nebraska.
Each player joined the team a year apart from each other, as Seither enrolled in 2019, while Sherman enrolled the year after. Both were a part of Georgia’s back-to-back championship runs.
Neither player stayed in the transfer portal long. Seither announced his intentions to transfer on Jan. 10, a day after the national championship. Sherman announced his decision four days after, on Jan. 13. Seither spent six total days in the portal, while Sherman only spent three days before each committed to their respective schools.
Sherman leaves Georgia with 13 total tackles and half a sack in three seasons with the team. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound pass rusher was a highly rated four-star prospect coming out of high school and could be an impactful player at Nebraska. Seither put up four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown during his time at Georgia. He hasn’t caught a pass since 2021.
Both players will be playing for programs with new head coaches. Brent Key was promoted to the position after he led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record in the final eight games of the season.
Matt Rhule is returning to college, joining the Corn Huskers after a two and a half year stint in the NFL coaching the Carolina Panthers. Rhule is known for revitalizing collegiate programs, having turned around both Temple and Baylor in his first three seasons with each team. Time will tell if he can turn the Corn Huskers around, but Sherman could certainly be an impactful piece of the puzzle for Rhule.
Sherman and Seither aren’t the only pass rusher and tight end the Bulldogs are losing this offseason. Pass rusher Nolan Smith and tight end Darnell Washington both announced their intentions to enter the NFL draft. Additionally, fellow tight end Ryland Goede announced his intentions to transfer. He has yet to commit to a school.
Georgia is bringing in several younger talents from its 2023 class to replace those that are leaving. Five-star Damon Wilson and highly rated four-stars Samuel M’Pemba and Gabriel Harris will look to replace the production and depth at the edge position. Four-star tight ends Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie could immediately come in and provide depth at the position.
While they are not likely to face Sherman, Seither will welcome the Bulldogs into his new home, when the Yellow Jackets host the Bulldogs in Atlanta next season on Nov. 25.