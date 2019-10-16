This is the XFL in 2019 — a two-day draft which began on Tuesday was live streamed on the internet to a few thousand people. Gone are the days of pomp and circumstance that surrounded the league during its first incarnation that began and ended in 2001.
At least two former Georgia football players will play in the revitalized league when its 10-game season starts after Super Bowl 52 in February 2020.
Quarterback Aaron Murray was assigned to the Tampa Bay Vipers before the draft started on Tuesday morning. A four-year starter at Georgia and a Tampa native, Murray played for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football in the spring of 2019. That league folded before its first season ended.
Murray’s high school teammate Orson Charles was drafted in the fourth round by the Washington Defenders. The tight end was a two-time All-SEC player at Georgia and played eight seasons in the NFL.
Including Murray and Charles, Georgia had a total of 10 former players in the league’s draft pool.
The XFL is an eight-team league owned by Vince McMahon, who also founded the first version of the XFL. The teams are filling their rosters by drafting players over the course of two days. Each team was assigned a quarterback before the draft started, but could add a quarterback during the draft if they chose to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.