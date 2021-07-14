University of Georgia pitchers Ryan Webb and Ben Harris were both selected on day two of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.
Webb was selected in the fourth round with the 125th overall pick by the Cleveland Indians, while Harris was chosen 252nd overall in the eighth round by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Webb, a senior marketing major, made 55 appearances and 18 starts over his four year career with the Bulldogs. He went 7-9 with six saves and an ERA of 3.60. Webb had multiple health setbacks in his senior season, as an illness delayed his first appearance of the year and an elbow injury ended his season three weeks early. Webb still led the team with 82 strikeouts over 59.2 innings pitched.
“It was exciting to see Ryan Webb have his name called,” Georgia baseball head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He worked so hard and deserved it. That guy is going to be in the big leagues. He’s a great teammate. I’m really excited for him, and the Cleveland Indians to get such a great player.”
Harris, a sophomore business major, served as a closer for Georgia in 2021. He made 20 relief appearances with one start, finishing with a record of 4-2, a 2.33 ERA and three saves. He had 66 strikeouts and 28 walks over 38.2 innings pitched.
“Ben Harris came in here, and we didn’t know what to expect out of him this year on the mound, and he had good stuff,” Stricklin said. “We didn’t know what would happen because he really hadn’t played college baseball yet. He showed what kind of competitor he is and was a go-to-guy for us out of the bullpen. The Dodgers got a really good one.”
Georgia continues the 48 season streak of at least one player signing a professional contract, as well as having a player drafted every year since 1987. MLB teams have until Aug. 1 to sign their draft picks to professional contracts.
Webb is the first Bulldog drafted by the Indians since pitcher Tyler Malook in the 34th round of the 2011 draft. Harris is the first Bulldog selected by the Dodgers since Kyle Farmer in the 8th round of the 2013 draft.