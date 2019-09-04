The Georgia cross country team had a pair of SEC honor recipients following the 2019 Bulldog Invitational in Athens over the weekend. The Bulldogs finished as the runners-up in both the men’s and women’s races at the University of Georgia Golf Course.
Junior Samantha Drop earned SEC Women’s Runner of the Week, while freshman Nicholas Yanek earned Men’s Co-Freshman of the week.
After redshirting the 2018 season, Drop garnered weekly honors for the first time in her career. She joins her twin sister, Jessica — who was dubbed Runner of the Week twice in 2017 — with the honor.
Drop shined in the season opener as she won the women’s 4k, crossing the finish line 12 seconds before the second-place finisher. Her total time was 13 minutes, 14.7 seconds.
Yanek received the Co-Freshman of the week award following his first collegiate race along with Arkansas’ Myles Richter. Yanek was the Georgia men’s top finisher at the Bulldog Invitational where he took 10th place overall in the 6k event. He was the second freshman to finish while clocking 18:37.9.
This is the first time Georgia has received cross country weekly honors since the 2017 season, when current junior and recently appointed captain Michael Hans earned freshman of the week. Two other Bulldogs earned weekly honors that season.
The Bulldogs look to build on these awards awards when they travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to compete in the Vanderbilt Invitational on Sept. 14.
