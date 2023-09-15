It wasn’t supposed to be this complicated for Tykee Smith.
Once a first team All-American safety and one of the highest-profile transfers in the country, Smith arrived at Georgia before the 2021 season with massive expectations.
Instead, he became an afterthought, plagued by injuries. Now, as a fifth-year senior in 2023, he has one more chance to make his mark as a Georgia Bulldog and live up to the hype that Georgia fans once dreamt of.
Smith has put together an impressive start to the season that saw him rack up six total tackles against UT Martin and an interception against Ball State. The fifth-year defensive back and Georgia’s new starter at STAR is looking to get back to the level he was at years ago at West Virginia.
Smith has played the STAR position since joining Georgia in 2021. The STAR position is a part of Georgia’s nickel defense, where either a linebacker or defensive lineman is removed for an additional member of the secondary.
This additional position — sometimes referred to as nickel cornerback — gives the defense a versatile player who takes responsibility not just as a defensive back but a weak side linebacker as well.
Smith’s career began at Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia, where he was a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports. In his senior year, he posted 26 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery. He also led the team in rushing with 502 yards and nine touchdowns.
After high school, Smith committed to West Virginia and made an immediate impact. As a freshman, he appeared in all 12 games and started in eight at the safety position. He finished as the fifth-leading tackler with 53 total tackles, two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble.
Smith topped his stellar freshman season as a sophomore. He finished as the fourth-leading tackler on the team with 61 and tied for first in interceptions with two. He wrapped up the season by earning a first-team All-Big 12 nomination and being named a Jim Thorpe award finalist, given to the best defensive back in college football.
After the season, Smith made the surprising decision to enter his name in the transfer portal. He later committed to Georgia to follow his position coach at West Virginia, Jahmile Addae, who had been hired by Georgia in the offseason. Addae has since left to join Miami’s coaching staff.
“I came here [to Georgia] because I wanted to better myself and better my game and I think this is the best place to push me to where I wanted to go and bring the best out of me,” Smith said in a media availability before the season. “I came here to try to be the best version of myself.”
Smith was set to be among another standout defender on a team loaded with NFL talent, though injuries soon became an issue over the following seasons. He missed nearly all of 2021 and only made four starts in 2022. Although health has been an issue for the former All-American, he has pressed onward as he prepares for possibly his final season of college football.
“I’m definitely trying to just leave that in the past,” Smith said. “When I was going through those injuries, the biggest thing for me was just getting over the mental thing, trying to get my confidence back, and then basically just getting to trust my knee again.”
Smith’s performance in Week 1 reminded fans of his reputation as a dominant and feared defender in the Big 12. In Week 2, he also displayed his ability to force turnovers and change the momentum of a game. Only time will tell as to whether or not he will make a full comeback as the player many expected him to be at Georgia.