The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced its partnership with former Georgia and current Atlanta Falcons running back, Todd Gurley.
Gurley will be a mentor for Georgia student-athletes and speak on subjects such as social justice, financial literacy and entrepreneurship. The UGAAA will involve Gurley in activities both on and off campus as well as building relationships with the students and alumni of Georgia.
“Athens is my second home, and playing for the Falcons will allow me to spend more time there,” Gurley said in the release. “UGA fans embraced me as a young man, and that support has stayed with me throughout my time in the NFL. I am looking forward to getting to know the students and alumni, and making a difference in the community that has meant so much to me.”
Gurley will also be hosting events for his foundation, Make A Difference Every Day, in the Athens community. The initiative focuses on the physical, social and educational health of youth. He plans to involve his foundation with the Athens-Clarke County School District.
“Todd is an outstanding ambassador for our program,” Senior deputy athletic director Josh Brooks said. “Now that he’s in our backyard, we’re excited to engage Todd in several areas.”
Gurley rushed for 3285 yards and 36 touchdowns in three years at Georgia while adding 615 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. He was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams.
In the NFL, Gurley has rushed for 5404 yards and 58 touchdowns to go along with 2090 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and was named an Associated Press first-team All Pro in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Gurley was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.
