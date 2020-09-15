The UGA Athletic Association announced Tuesday it will not allow on-campus tailgating at Georgia's four home games this fall.
Other teams in the SEC, including Alabama, Auburn and LSU, have banned on-campus tailgating as well in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among thousands of incoming spectators.
Campus parking lots will open three hours before kickoff, and fans may gather beside their vehicles with those they plan to sit with during the game. Every person in a vehicle must have a ticket for that day's game.
The UGAAA requires fans to wear face-coverings and keep six feet of distance between others when interacting with people outside of their group.
Although the association said it has no authority to monitor off-campus, pregame gatherings, it directs people to be cautious in order to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.