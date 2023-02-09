On Feb. 7, the UGA Athletic Association announced its intention to adjust seating inside Stegeman Coliseum in order to “enhance the game day experience.”
Student seating, season ticket areas and team benches will all be altered prior to the 2023-24 basketball season. Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks released a statement alongside the announcement.
“We are keenly aware that reseating Stegeman Coliseum is a significant and emotional issue,” Brooks said. “Many of our fans have held men’s basketball season tickets for a number of years, and we sincerely appreciate their support and attendance. A tremendous amount of time and thought went into our reseating plan, and we feel that it achieves our goal of enhancing the atmosphere at Stegeman Coliseum while remaining one of the most affordable men’s basketball tickets in the SEC.”
The announcement included plans to convert the student section to include courtside seating, and designs to switch the locations of the home and visiting teams’ benches. Season ticket prices will remain the same for the 2023-2024 basketball season. The formal season ticket request process for the 2023-24 season will open in July, and the seat selection process will occur from September through October.
Mike White is in the midst of his inaugural season as head coach of the men’s basketball team, and has the Bulldogs on pace to record one of their best records since the 2014-15 season.
Stegeman isn’t the only Georgia sports venue with plans for renovations, though. Sanford Stadium is currently undergoing construction to improve gameday experiences for fans in the 94-year-old arena.
With a newfound fervor for Georgia basketball, the new seating plan will look to get more excited students in the stands, potentially recreating the same passion students bring to football.