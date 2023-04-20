The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced Thursday that repairs and renovations for Stegeman Coliseum would be completed by the start of the 2023-24 basketball season, following a structural review by a group of engineering firms. The review comes after damage was found to the coliseum’s ceiling.
Walter P. Moore and Associates, Inc. completed the review, which suggested thermal movement played a large factor in the damage to the roof. According to the review, thermal movement combined with “misalignment and tight precast joints” from the stadium’s original construction in 1964 caused the stadium’s disrepair.
Stegeman Coliseum has been closed since March 1 when a piece of ceiling was found in the floor.Three pieces of ceiling have reportedly fallen since the center-hung scoreboard was installed prior to the 2017 basketball season.
A structural analysis of the roof is now underway and is set to be completed over the summer. So far, no structural deficiencies have been found in the roof or in the main arches. The roof will also be repainted a darker color over the summer to modernize the atmosphere of Stegeman Coliseum.
“We are pleased with the solution that has been identified by these structural engineering firms, who are leaders in the coliseum industry,” athletic director Josh Brooks said. “We are going to be able to reopen Stegeman Coliseum safely for our teams and fans this fall, and over the summer, we will begin the planning process for further ways to modernize the facility and substantially enhance the fan and student-athlete experience.”
In addition to the basketball teams, the gymnastics team will also have access to Stegeman Coliseum for the start of its 2024 season.
Volleyball is the only sport that will be forced to relocate due to renovations. The team began its 2022 regular season on August 26, 2022, and the 2023 season is set to start on a similar schedule. The team will host events for the season in the Ramsey Arena at the Ramsey Center, where it played from 1995-2017.