After an ugly week for Georgia men’s basketball, the UGA Athletic Association has released a statement in response to reports that the Athletic Department was considering firing head coach Tom Crean as a result of a failure to report an altercation between two members of his staff.
“There have been various media reports related to UGA Athletics personnel ranging from completely inaccurate to incomplete and premature,” the statement reads. “The incident in question was reported properly as required by university policies and is under review. We will comment if and when appropriate.”
The statement seemingly confirms that an altercation between assistant coach Wade Mason and director of player personnel Brian Fish, reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, did occur at halftime of Wednesday night’s 85-64 loss at LSU.
The dispute reportedly occurred following comments made by Fish directed towards a Georgia player which Mason took exception to. Mason was suspended indefinitely by Georgia following the altercation.
The UGAA statement disputes rumors that Crean had not handled the incident properly within the terms of his contract.
It now appears unlikely that Crean will be fired prior to the end of the season, but a firing after the season ends remains a possibility.
Reports throughout the season have indicated that Georgia is waiting to make the move until the season ends for financial reasons, as Crean’s buyout decreases from $7.2 million to $3.2 million at the end of his fourth season.
The Bulldogs are 6-20 this season and 1-12 in SEC play. Crean’s record over his four seasons at Georgia is 47-69 overall and 15-52 in the SEC.
Georgia is set to take on Ole Miss at Stegeman Coliseum at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Tom Crean will likely face questions from the media regarding the incident at his postgame press conference.