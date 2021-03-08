University of Georgia compliance officials are looking into accusations by Valdosta High School football head coach Rush Propst that Georgia football boosters pay recruits to sign with Georgia, as first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
A nearly 15-minute audio clip, posted on March 6, appeared to have Propst discussing boosters paying recruits up to six figures to sign with Georgia. The audio recording is a conversation between Propst and who is said to be Michael Nelson, former director of the Valdosta Touchdown Club.
The AJC reported Monday that Nelson provided UGA with the audio clip on March 5 and was interviewed by a UGA Athletic Association compliance officer the following Saturday. Nelson said the recording was made on May 16, 2020.
In the audio recording, Propst said that both Georgia and Alabama pay recruits to sign with them. Propst said that Georgia paid former running back Nick Chubb $180,000 to return to Georgia for his senior season in 2017.
Chubb responded to the allegations via Twitter on Monday evening.
If i needed money i would have went pro #fakenews— Nick Chubb (@NickChubb21) March 8, 2021
Propst also mentioned in the recording former Georgia offensive lineman Hugh Nall's involvement with the payments. Nall denied any knowledge of the situation in an interview with the Athens Banner-Herald.
Nall played for the Bulldogs from 1977-1980 and was on the national championship team in 1980.
Propst has been in controversy before the recordings while at Valdosta. Valdosta City Schools are looking over allegations saying Propst requested money to pay players to come play for Valdosta.
The investigation by Valdosta City Schools is in response to a lawsuit filed on Feb. 22 on behalf of Alan Rodemaker, who was the head football coach at Valdosta prior to Propst.
Nelson said the recordings are from a meeting he and Propst had in Propst’s office nearly a month after Propst was hired by Valdosta High School. Propst previously working at Colquitt County High School.