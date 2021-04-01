After believing it wouldn’t have a 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Georgia club hockey team has reversed course and is gearing up to play four total games against Tennessee and Auburn.
Georgia will claim home-ice advantage at the Macon Coliseum for each game because the Classic Center’s ice is in storage. Georgia is set to play two games against Tennessee on April 9-10 and two against Auburn on April 16-17. These will be the first games for the Ice Dawgs since February 2020.
Georgia head coach and general manager John Camp said that even he was surprised the team will be able to play. He was shocked to get permission from UGA to step behind the bench.
“We just were caught in the dark," Camp said. "And that we're putting the best of faith in that they're doing what's best. [Senior defenseman Kyle Harris] was in communication with the assistant director for Competitive Sports and really wasn't getting any information other than, ‘You still can't play.’”
Camp was frustrated that nobody within the Ice Dawgs' program knew what COVID-19 parameters were in play protocol.
“It's difficult, it's frustrating, but at the end of the day, they're working in all of our best interests to make sure that we're safe,” Camp said.
Looking ahead, Camp is looking to capitalize on the team’s energy while maintaining their discipline against a Tennessee team that sits with a 6-3 record and an Auburn team without available game film. Keeping players out of the penalty box will be a priority for Camp since long breaks from play can cause an increase in stick infractions.
“We've got our work cut out for us, there's no doubt about it,” Camp said. “Through the years I've been here, we've beaten much more talented teams by sticking to our systems. Again, we need to be smart, we have to remember who we are. This is Georgia hockey: we're gonna be fast, we're gonna be physical.”
Other than getting the Ice Dawgs back in action, Camp said he is most grateful to bring seniors like Seth Johnston some closure with a senior night, which he said he didn’t think was possible.
It has been an extremely difficult year for the Ice Dawgs, Camp said, but he is glad his players have their outlet and passion back. And since the team hasn’t seen a puck drop in a year, the next two weekends are chances to play.
“I just want them to go out there, let loose [and] have fun,” Camp said. “Enjoy playing the game that you have since you were a small child with passion. … You get an opportunity to skate. Soak it in and enjoy every moment.”