The NCAA transfer portal acts as a free market. When coaches are looking to develop their team or fill holes in their roster, the transfer portal allows them to choose from a variety of different options. Coaches can land players who already have college experience and already grasp the complex inner workings of the game.
While transferring seems clean-cut and like an easy task, it has not always been that way. Players who wished to transfer would often risk their eligibility.
In 2021, there was a change in the rules for eligibility for transfers. Student-athletes who wish to enter the transfer portal can now relocate to another school once without risking their eligibility.
For an athlete to qualify for this ruling, five things are required. A player must transfer from a four year college, be academically eligible, must be their first time transferring, have in writing that they were not in contact with any other school’s head coach before entering the portal and submit a written explanation to their current school explaining that they will be entering the transfer portal.
“They can now train immediately with their teammates with their coach and can go ahead and play,” said Jeremiah de Sesto, a junior management information systems, international affairs and international business major.
The one rule dictated when athletes could play. Sesto sees the alteration as a positive thing that will help players now and down the line. He said that players no longer have to waste their ability to play in their prime with the new adjustment made to the transfer portal.
Sesto said the attributes which bring athletes to Georgia are ultimately the program’s quality and the rigor. He added that whether athletes are coming to Georgia to secure a championship or to build their athletic resumes, the grit at Georgia is what captivates athletes.
Georgia will welcome transfers Arik Gilbert from LSU and Tykee Smith from West Virginia University after the modification of this rule. They will join head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs between the hedges in the 2021 football season.
Georgia fans look forward to seeing Gilbert and Smith alongside transfer JT Daniels this upcoming season.
Dawson Watkins, a senior sports management major, agrees with the free-market outlook.
“Someone could come in as a junior with a mission of graduating the next year or leaving that year to play for the NFL. Coaches really want to develop that player into the scheme of their offense or defense,” Watkins said. “Normally, players transfer into better schools with better opportunities.”
Watkins stated that some athletes are very talented, but it comes down to who fits in the team’s offensive or defensive schemes. He said that what works for some teams won’t work for others, and the transfer portal gives both the player and team more opportunities.