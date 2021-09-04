The last time Georgia faced Clemson was in 2014, with Georgia winning 45 to 21. Seven years later, the two teams will play again at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. This time, both teams are looking for a win to add to their resume for a spot in the 2021 College Football Playoff.
“We will come out there guns blazing and ready to go, never missing a beat,” Hunter Street, a senior statistics major, said. “The atmosphere will be like a National Championship game on week one.”
Former Georgia linebacker and current ESPN analyst David Pollack and fellow ESPN analyst Lee Corso predicted Georgia to win the National Championship. Street, a member of the spike squad, said he thinks that Clemson will have more to play for because of these predictions, and he anticipates the Tigers will play with a chip on their shoulder.
“I think Clemson, especially after last year, they are hungry and wanting a win out of this,” said Anna Ruth Riggins, a sophomore intended journalism major. “I think Clemson got a lot of disrespect from GameDay last weekend. Clemson’s not getting a lot of respect this year. I understand it because they’re down, and they don’t have Trevor Lawerence anymore. They now have DJ Uiagalelei.”
Uiagalelei will be the new starting quarterback for Clemson after Lawrence was drafted No.1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL draft. Uiagalelei appeared in nine games last season, throwing for 914 yards and five touchdowns.
Sophomore public relations and sport management major, Ainsley Fischman, said she thinks there will be an issue with team unity because of the young quarterback stepping up.
“Honestly, there is going to be some kind of divide between the way that Trevor played with his teammates versus how the new quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, is going to,” Fischman said.
Uiagalelei started two games for Clemson last season when Lawrence was removed from the starting lineup after testing positive for COVID-19. Uiagalelei led a comeback 38-24 win against Boston College and started in the Tigers’ 47-40 double overtime loss to Notre Dame.
As a freshman, Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns against Boston College and 439 yards with two touchdowns against Notre Dame.
“When he comes into this game, and he faces our front four, and we are putting blitz packages in there, I don’t think he’s going to react the way he did against Notre Dame,” Street said.
JT Daniels has solidified his position under center for Georgia this upcoming season, making students confident in his playing ability.
While Daniels is assuredly the starting quarterback for the season opener, he will be without junior wide receiver George Pickens, who tore his ACL in spring practice.
Sailor Betts, a sophomore intended journalism major, said she is confident, even with the loss of wide receiver, George Pickens.
“With how they have had JT Daniels secured in that quarterback spot, they have really been able to work with what they’ve got,” Betts said. “They have had more time to not act on the what-ifs, but to work on it and stick with what is consistent.”
Betts said she believes that Daniels is going to be the player that stands out in this game. She said, JT Daniels will definitely have a chip on his shoulder from last season and will have something to prove this season.
Street said he thinks that the player of the game is going to be defensive lineman, Jordan Davis.
“Everyone wants to talk about running backs and JT, I love them all, but you’ve got to give respect to the defensive boys on the edge, coming out in the trenches,” Street said. “He’s going to be the catalyst on the defense against their offense.”