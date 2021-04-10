Intercollegiate student-athletes benefitting from their name, image and likeness became closer to reality in Georgia on March 31.
The Georgia General Assembly passed H.B. 617 to allow student-athletes in Georgia to benefit from their name, image and likeness. It passed 43-8 in the Senate and 163-5 in the House.
The possibility for student-athletes benefitting financially has been a polarizing topic in the sports world for years now, and Georgia isn’t the only state to act on the issue. In June 2020, the state of Florida passed H.B. 7051, which allows student-athletes to receive potential financial compensation from their name, image or likeness and became effective on July 1, 2020.
Under this legislation, student-athletes in Georgia could earn money through sponsorships, commercials and many other measures. The bill would also restrict schools from canceling students’ scholarships for earning money.
Josh Swift, a graduate student at the University of Georgia, said he sees no problem with certain athletes being able to financially benefit from the popularity they have built through their play.
Banks Ream, a senior marketing major at UGA, echoed Swift’s sentiment on the matter.
“I think this is a step in the right direction passing the bill,” Ream said. “I feel that it is completely fair and just.”
Ream elaborated on his opinions about student-athletes benefitting from their name, image and likeness.
“Considering the sheer amount of revenue that college athletics, especially [Division I] football, bring in, I feel it is more than fair to pay student-athletes,” Ream said. “I don’t know many people with opposing opinions either.”
Greyson Moore, a junior business management major at UGA, had an opposing opinion on the topic.
“I think I probably don’t want it to be passed,” Moore said about the bill. “Getting paid to just play the game, I don’t think should be allowed in college sports because you aren’t a professional yet.”
Moore also said he feels the atmosphere of college sports is special because players are playing “for the love of the game” and not for a paycheck.
“I think college athletes do get a lot of support even without having to be paid on campus,” Moore said. “Obviously, they still have to take classes like the rest of us, but they also get many benefits. They get scholarships to go here unlike other people.”
For H.B. 617 to take effect, Congress would need to pass a bill allowing monetary compensation, or the NCAA would need to change its rules on the topic and allow student-athletes to receive monetary compensation. But Georgia and other states are progressing the issue by passing legislation of their own.
Ream believes that this move by Georgia could lead other states to act.
“I do feel more states will follow in this path, and personally I feel like they should,” Ream said.
While Moore is not a fan of the possibility of the bill being passed, he acknowledges it could cause other states to follow in Georgia’s path.
“It’s definitely going to force other states to do it,” Moore said. “If Georgia passes this, then you are going to see other states like ... Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky and all of those want to do it.”