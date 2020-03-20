From afternoons at Foley Field watching the baseball team play to nights spent watching the GymDogs compete in Stegeman Coliseum, sports have always played a significant role in the lives of many students at UGA.
However, due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, all academic classes have been moved online and all Georgia athletic events are suspended for the entirety of the spring semester.
The Red & Black asked students how the suspension of sports due will impact their college experiences.
Anney Woodard is a freshman international affairs major.
“Being that I typically do not keep up with sports, my college experience likely will not drastically change. However, my stepdad was planning on visiting my sister and I for a baseball game, which will no longer be possible now. He had to cancel flights and hotel bookings, which was necessary, but sad nonetheless. I do feel as if the sporting events I had the opportunity to attend with my friends, but am now unable to, will definitely take away from my ‘freshmen experience.’
Zach Washburn is a sophomore finance and music business major.
“As someone who watches sports fairly regularly, there’s an immediate impact in that I can’t just turn on the tv and watch a Hawks game while we’re all quarantined in our homes. And then on top of that, there’s no SEC tournament to attend, no March Madness brackets to fill out, no nothing, which totally changes the college environment. I think honestly we view sports, especially of the professional variety, as a constant in our lives, but this virus has continued to surprise us in its ability to uproot even the most routine events.”
Emmi Totten is a junior interior design major.
“Well not having the spring sports schedule means no baseball games which is a huge let down. I love baseball season. I just hope this is all over by football season.”
Stephen Liu is a freshman intended risk management and insurance major.
“I play for the UGA club ultimate frisbee and we are a spring season sport, so it ended early as well. ... And just like that, all of our practice and improvement in the past semester and a half disappears since we can’t play at regionals anymore. It was going to be a fun year too. ... And yeah, we all lose a year of eligibility and it stinks. As for other spring sports like college baseball and basketball, I bet it sucks too. I don’t pay much attention to watching those two sports but I bet it is saddening as well. My college experience right now is just depressing to put it the least. I’m staying at home on the internet when instead I could have been practicing for regionals.”
Peyton Allen is a sophomore advertising major.
“I think it takes away a huge part of our college experience. Mainly the social aspect is impacted, and it makes me feel like I am missing out on experiences I could’ve had if they were still happening.”
