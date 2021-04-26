Georgia football held its annual G-Day spring game on April 17, where Sanford Stadium was limited to a capacity of 20,524 due to COVID-19 protocols.
While G-Day isn’t a regular season game that counts toward Georgia football’s record, it is still an experience that many University of Georgia students look forward to experiencing. For some students, the 2021 matchup was their first time experiencing G-Day.
Ryann Shumeyko, a senior English education major at UGA, expressed how her first G-Day experience was.
“My first ever G-Day experience was amazing and everything I wanted it to be and more,” Shumeyko said. “It definitely exceeded my expectations.”
Shumeyko also said that once she received her ticket for the game, she planned to watch the first two quarters and leave to meet with friends at halftime. However, Shumeyko adjusted her plans as she stayed for all four quarters.
“I didn’t want to leave,” Shumeyko said. “Just because of how amazing [UGA] did putting G-Day together.”
While this was the first G-Day experience for some students, for others it was the first Georgia football game certain students had ever attended. Addy Fitts, a freshman civil engineering major at UGA, explained how her first Georgia game went.
“Overall, I think it was great,” Fitts said. “It was my first ever Georgia game so it was pretty much what I expected.”
A Georgia football game can provide a lot of surprises for a newcomer. The chants and traditions are just two of multiple aspects to the game that might shock for a first-time spectator.
Fitts was given no shortage of surprises in her first game day experience.
“One surprising thing was all the different chants there are for things,” Fitts said. “Everybody just seems to know them.”
Shumeyko said that her surprise was how the atmosphere was that of a regular season game and not a scrimmage.
“The thing about G-Day that surprised me the most was how much of an actual game day it felt like for being a scrimmage,” Shumeyko said. “To see the energy of a game and to see the fans go crazy for their color they were supporting, it really did feel like I was in the stadium for a fall game.”
G-Day was more than just a spring scrimmage for Shumeyko. It was a season’s worth of missed games packed into one. Shumeyko said COVID-19 prevented her from going to any football games last fall.
The one ticket Shumeyko did receive, however, was for Georgia’s matchup with Vanderbilt that was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within Vanderbilt’s program. Shumeyko said G-Day was “every football game that I was supposed to go to last semester into one scrimmage.”
The G-Day scrimmage provided many Georgia football fans with excitement and hope for the upcoming football season. Fitts talked about how it made her feel about the upcoming football season.
“It did get me very excited,” Fitts said. “G-Day definitely got me excited to go back to Sanford in the fall.”
Henry Eglian, a junior civil engineering major, seemed to be a bit more cautious with his optimism heading into the fall season.
“If we had [receiver] George Pickens then I’d feel more confident in this upcoming season,” Eglian said.