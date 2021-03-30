The NCAA has had its fair share of controversies surrounding them over the years. Paying the players and allowing players to benefit from their name, image and likeness are the most polarizing issues. Now, disproportionate commodities for women is the newest controversy surrounding the NCAA.

On March 18, Sedona Prince, an Oregon women’s basketball player, posted a TikTok that compared the women’s basketball team weight room to the men’s basketball team weight room. The men’s basketball team had a large room with squat racks, bench press and many other workout machines. The women were given one dumbbell rack.

The NCAA said that space was the main issue in getting women a sufficient weight room. However, Prince showed in her TikTok that there was more than enough space for a weight room to be placed. The video went viral as it amassed over 13 million views across TikTok and Twitter.

Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR — Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021

Ben Siegel, a senior real estate and finance major at the University of Georgia, gave a blunt response to the video.

“It’s pretty terrible to be honest,” Siegel said.

Siegel also said it was frustrating because the NCAA made the excuse of not having enough room when there was clearly enough room.

Some students viewed this situation as comedy. Graham Reynolds, a junior sports management major at UGA, said this video was “comical” and “ridiculous.”

Hannah Holeman, a freshman psychology major at UGA, gave a very straightforward reaction to the viral video.

“Yeah, that’s pretty messed up,” Holeman said. “They definitely should address that.”

Holeman also expressed that men’s sports typically make more money because people think they are more “aggressive” and “intense.” She said this was very unfair and “the gap needs to be bridged.”

Siegel quickly refuted the idea that money is an issue in giving women equal assets.

“They try and argue like it doesn’t make a ton of money,” Siegel said. “But they still have a half-billion dollar contract with ESPN, like it brings in a lot of money. They just don’t put forth an effort to make it what it could be.”

After Prince’s TikTok went viral, the NCAA complied and gave the women a much larger weight room. However, that was not the end of the controversy.

People started to wonder why the NCAA didn’t give the women a larger weight room in the first place since they clearly had the ability to do so. The conversation started to be that the NCAA looked worse than it did before.

Holeman said that it is nice the NCAA responded, but it is still a problem that is in need of addressing.

“I think that maybe it’s just something that was neglected,” Holeman said. “And it’s still good that they addressed it but it's just obviously shows that they are neglecting.”

Siegel does not buy the idea that the NCAA looks worse after complying, but he still has his quarrels.

“It’s not like they’re perfect,” Siegel said. “I disagree with them — I hate the NCAA to be honest because they don’t pay their players. But I don’t think it makes them worse.”

The NCAA has had a history of controversy, and the disparity between the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments added to that history. Both tournaments are currently in the Elite Eight with the women’s championship set to be April 4 while the men’s tournament will end April 5.