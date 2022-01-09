For the first time in many current UGA students’ collegiate careers, Georgia football is heading to the National Championship.
Despite the game falling on the first day of classes for the spring semester, UGA students are finding ways to celebrate Georgia’s appearance in the National Championship.
UGA awarded 1,000 tickets to students in the allocated student section in Lucas Oil Stadium. With a demand of 5,977 ticket requests, 90% went to students with at least 90 credit hours, and the remaining 10% were awarded to graduate or professional students.
Students that met the criteria were awarded tickets based on a lottery system. The school follows the SGA Approved Ticket Allocation Plan for all postseason games, which has been in place since 2018.
Since 2014, the College Football Playoff games have hosted a small student section in lower-level seats. Taco Bell, a sponsor of college football’s postseason since 2006, makes this possible by granting 500 student tickets to each school competing in the National Championship for free.
Even though only 1,000 students were granted a ticket through the school, others are making their own means to cheer on the Bulldogs.
Heather Wright, a senior, was one of the many UGA students that did not win the ticket lottery. However not being awarded a ticket through the school will not stop her from the trip to Indianapolis.
“I was disappointed, but not surprised [that I didn’t get a National Championship ticket],” Wright said. “I got awarded an [SEC Championship ]ticket and the odds of getting more than one post season ticket seemed unlikely.”
Wright said that she knew she wanted to go to the game even though she wouldn’t be surrounded by other UGA students. By the third quarter of the Orange Bowl, she felt enough confidence that Georgia was heading to the National Championship to book a hotel room in Indianapolis.
Some of Georgia’s most dedicated fans include the Spike Squad, a group of students who dress up and cheer to bring school spirit to the games.
The Spike Squad includes 37 members, but only three were awarded a ticket to the National Championship through the school.
One of those three is Blake Davis, a December 2021 graduate. He said even when he got the email that he had a ticket if Georgia wins the Orange Bowl, he did not want to make plans quite yet.
“I wasn't so sure if I wanted to go or not because it's such a long way, and I didn’t want to get my hopes up,” Davis said. “I knew that [the Spike Squad] had a hotel room that I could use if I needed it, so I held off to see how the Orange Bowl went.”
After Georgia’s win over Michigan on Dec. 31, Davis knew he would head to Indianapolis to be in the student section with the Spike Squad.
Thirteen senior Spike Squad members were not granted a ticket, they took matters into their own hands to find a way to the game. During the Orange Bowl, two members made a sign out of a donut box that read: “We need Natty Tickets, venmo:ugaspikesquad.”
#SpikeSquad2Natty— ShanaJarrett (@JarrettShana) January 1, 2022
Please help send the UGA Spike Squad to the National Championship game. These kids pay for everything out of their own pockets. They're such a huge part of Dawg Nation! Let's show our appreciation and support! pic.twitter.com/Y4mPOB7Z9L
To their surprise, money started rolling into the Venmo account. According to Davis, the Spike Squad will be able to send all of its seniors to the National Championship with the donated money.
Twenty one members remain without a ticket, but will still find a way to root for the Bulldogs in Spike Squad-fashion.
Jenny Swope, a sophomore Spike Squad member, was one of the many students that did not receive a ticket. She said they are attempting to get together a group for the watch party at Stegeman Coliseum on Monday night.
Between a group like the Spike Squad and other dedicated students, Georgia’s student section is known for its high energy. With 1,000 students in the allotted section and many more making the trip on their own, the National Championship will not stray from the energy that the young fans bring.
“We're very dedicated, very hype for Georgia sports, which can change the game. When there's a big student section, we can give the team confidence,” Swope said. “Dress crazy, act crazy. And if you're confident in it, you'll get support.”