After Georgia swim and dive teams defeated Emory on Jan. 29, the celebration continued with three swimmers receiving Southeastern Conference weekly honors.
Freshmen, Matthew Sates and Elsa Fretz, received SEC Freshman of the Week honors, making this their first recognition.
Sates earned a new title of the team's fastest 200 freestyle time after swimming a 1:39.89. With this, he earned a B-cut, his time is now the team’s fastest in the 21-22 season and he became the seventh-fastest performer in program history. The South African native, competed in the 2021 World Cup circuit and broke two world junior records in the 200-meter free and the 200-meter individual medley.
Fretz had many victories in the last meet, her most impressive performance being her two first place finishes in the 100 and 200 freestyle. Her time of a 1:47.88 in the 200 freestyle earned her a season-best time.
So far in Fretz’s freshman year, she has finished 23rd in the 200 freestyle, 30th in the 100 freestyle and 35th in the 50 freestyle at the Georgia Tech Invitational, Nov. 18-20, 2021. In high school, she won titles in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles and 100 butterfly at the 2019 Indiana State Senior State Championships. She also finished 60th in the 50-meter freestyle at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I.
Sophomore Jake Magahey received his fifth career honor after being named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week. Competing in his first 1,650 freestyle event of the season, Magahey earned a B-cut and the 10th fastest time in the country this season in the mile coming into the wall with a time of 14:49.98.
In two weeks, the swim and dive teams will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee for the SEC Championships. They will compete from Feb. 15 through 19. Sates, Fretz and Magahey are going to be important players when competing in this tournament and throughout the rest of their careers at Georgia.