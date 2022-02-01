Georgia’s women’s golf team started out strong at the Lady Bulldog Invitational in Athens on Jan. 29-30. All eight bulldogs finished in the top 25, with five players achieving top-10 efforts. Juniors Caterina Don and Candice Mahé finished as runners-up in the tournament.
Georgia’s women’s golf team had several players finish within the top 25 of the tournament. Sophomore Isabella Holpfer and senior Jo Hua Hung tied for fifth place, senior Zoë Walker finished ninth, junior Céleste Dao tied for 17th, junior Caroline Craig tied for 20th and graduate student Alison Crenshaw finished 25th. Don and Mahé tied for second with a score of 1-under-143 after the 36 hole event.
Mahé started her round at hole three with a bogey and recorded six straight pars to reach the 1-over. She earned birdies at holes 10, 12, 14 and 17 to move to 3-under before parring the last two holes to finish her loop.
Don bogeyed at holes one, four, 10, 16 and birdied at holes five - to earn one of those strokes and turn at 1-over - 13, 17 and 18.
On Sunday, Hung scored under-par. She shot 71 for her team-leading 10th scoring par or better in 14 rounds this season.
“If you look at our scores on a championship golf course and against some of the better competition in the conference, I’d say we’re in good shape. Now it’s just maintaining that and continuing to have that mindset to work and get ready to try to get our first win of the spring and second win of the season,” Head coach Josh Brewer said.
Georgia will begin the team portion of its schedule in two weeks when the women’s golf team travels to Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Florida, to compete in the Columbia Classic Feb. 13 and 14.