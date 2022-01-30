The Georgia women’s tennis team opened up their spring season at home on Friday, Jan. 28 with the ITA Kick-off Weekend. Last weekend their first scheduled match against North Carolina was canceled, so Friday was the Bulldogs’ first action of the year.
The field consisted of nine Georgia Bulldogs and 33 players across four teams in the tournament, which included Iowa, Mississippi State and North Florida. Georgia won both matches this weekend going 9-1 over the two days.
“I was super impressed with our crowd today, it was great to see that many people come out and support this team, and I think it helps us a lot,” head coach Jeff Wallace said.
For the Bulldogs, the tournament began on Jan. 22 at 2:00 p.m. where Georgia played North Florida in three doubles matches.
The Bulldogs took a fast lead, 3-0, on two of the courts they were playing on. Georgia's Guillermina Grant and Meg Kowalski blanked their opponents Ana Paula Melilo and Kendall Nash, 6-0. With a win from Grant and Kowalski and an overhead slam from Mell Reasco, Georgia was able to win the final doubles point.
Georgia’s Morgan Coppoc and Reasco defeated Anslee Long and Summer Yardley, 6-3. The third match was in progress when Georgia won the doubles point, as Ania Hertel and Dasha Vidmanova battled in a tied 4-4 match with Kit Gulihur and Isabel Oliveira of North Florida.
The event then moved to singles play where Georgia again faced North Florida. Georgia's dominance continued as they won all four first sets and a win from Hertel 6-2, 6-1.
Georgia earned another point when Reasco defeated North Florida’s Annabelle Davis, 6-0, 6-1. To clinch the day, Vidmanova won her match against Yardley 6-2, 6-3 in her first collegiate singles match.
The tournament continued on Saturday, Jan. 29. Georgia secured one of 16 spots in the 2022 ITA National Women’s Indoor Championship after facing Mississippi State.
Grant and Kowalski opened with a 5-1 lead against Alessia Tagliente and Alexandra Mikhailuk, while Coppoc, Reasco, Hertel and Vidmanova lost in doubles play against Mississippi State.
“Anytime you lose the doubles point, you feel like your backs are against the wall a bit, but it’s good early in the year for them to learn that you can bounce back after the doubles [matches],” Wallace said.
Georgia had to rally in the singles portion of the match requiring four of the six matches to secure a win. Georgia won their first point of the match when Vidmanova defeated Tamara Racine 6-4, 6-3. Lea Ma followed with a win against Adalogou 6-4, 6-3 for Georgia’s second singles point.
“Today it was a really good match,” said Ma. “It was really fun for me, and the crowd was super supportive. It’s really great always playing with your teammates.”
Later, Reasco defeated Antonaki 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in a come-from-behind victory, securing a third point for Georgia.
“I was really nervous at the beginning because it was the first dual match of the weekend so I was really tight and I just knew that I needed to fight for my team,” Reasco said.
To win the fourth doubles point and secure the victory for the Bulldogs, Hertel defeated Mississippi State’s Cirotte 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. At the end of the match, Coppoc led Mississippi State’s Mikhailuk, 5-4 and Kowalski led Tagliente 6-2, 0-3.
“We’re in the round of 16, it’s a great opportunity for us to go up to Madison and see the 15 other best teams in the country,” Wallace said.
The Bulldogs’ next action is on Feb 11 in the 2022 ITA national women's indoor championship in Madison, Wisconsin.