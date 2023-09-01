The UGA Athletic Association announced Thursday that Gillis Bridge will be closed at 7 p.m. on the Friday before home games and will reopen after each game. Sanford Stadium’s remodeling is nearing the end of its first phase, while the second phase is on track to be completed prior to the 2024 season.
The location for Gates 1 and 9 has been changed to Gillis Bridge, with a section of the bridge inside of the stadium turned into a ticketed area on the West side. For Gate 9 specifically, there will be two entrances, first on the bridge itself at the new plaza and second at the top of level 100.
The concourse from gates 6 to 9 has also been more than doubled in width to accommodate for the additional ‘Grab & Go’ concession options available for the fans. There will also be other concession options located on the bridge itself along with the West Endzone as well.
The additional space to both gates also gave the fans larger and more spacious restrooms that will be located in the plaza for the respective gate. Family restrooms have also been added to the 100-level South concourse located near section 128.
The final aspects of the renovation are an upgraded seat alignment and more seating options for disabled fans located on the 100-level South concourse. The final addition of phase-one will be a brand new sensory room located in Section 128, for fans who may need a quiet space if the loud atmosphere in Sanford becomes an overload to those with sensory issues. It is the first sensory needs space in a college stadium.