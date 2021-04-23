Altius Sports Partners — a name, image and likeness advisory and education firm — announced its partnership with the University of Georgia Athletic Association, per a release by the UGAAA on Thursday.
Altius Sports Partners plans to help educate student-athletes at Georgia as the potential for athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness nears.
Specialists at ASP will be able to provide strategic guidance and educational programming to help student-athletes understand NIL policies and impact. With this in mind, ASP plans to provide these resources both in-person and virtually as needed.
“We are excited for our partnership with Altius Sports,” said athletic director Josh Brooks. “I’m thrilled to be able to offer this educational and personal development opportunity to all of our student-athletes in advance of the expected NIL changes in collegiate athletics.”
As part of the partnership, ASP and UGAAA staff will hold a year-long series of educational workshops in addition to open discussions and other resources for the student-athletes to participate in.
ASP will focus its instruction around personal branding, brand and opportunity management, business formation, entrepreneurship basics and financial literacy. Over the course of the year, student-athletes will learn more about money management, taxes, social media opportunities and monetization, personal appearances and more.
“Education will be critical to prepare our student-athletes to thrive in a new paradigm,” said Will Lawler, Georgia’s deputy athletic director for legal and regulatory affairs. “With expertise in diverse topics from the regulatory to student-athlete development, Altius will provide a wide variety of programming to assist our student-athletes in developing the skills they need to forge a successful path through the new and uncharted environment.”