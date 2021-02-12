The University of Georgia Athletic Association released its 2019-20 financial report to the NCAA on Friday evening, detailing its revenues and expenses from June 2019 to June 2020.
UGAAA totaled $179,295,904 in operating revenue and $138,757,891 in operating expenses. Although this reveals a total of $40,538,013 in revenue, it doesn’t account for capital project expenditures, such as construction costs that totaled more than $21 million.
“While the NCAA Membership Financial Report is straightforward, it is important to understand that the NCAA distinctly defines both revenues and expenditures, so our positive balance is not a simple net amount,” said Stephanie Ransom, Georgia’s deputy athletics director for finance.
The report also doesn’t include the UGAAA’s annual contribution to UGA, which is $4.5 million. With the annual contribution and capital project expenditures included, that puts UGAAA’s surplus “closer to $13 million,” according to the release.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the operational cessation of the athletics department, there was a cost savings of “upwards of $5 million” during the fiscal year.
“We are extraordinarily fortunate to have been able to operate this year without some of the drastic cost-cutting measures our peers had to employ,” Ransom said. “Our leadership team, coaches and staff did a tremendous job adhering to our mission critical spending strategy to limit financial pitfalls during the onset of the global pandemic.”