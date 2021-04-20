Julia Hall had a decision to make. After four seasons on Michigan’s track and field team, she was unsure of her next step.
At the time, Hall had recently graduated with a degree in sports management and thought she was done with college. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, it reinforced her feeling that she wasn’t finished with her college career.
“If I’m going to do this, I’m going to go all-in,” Hall said, “I want to get a good education and a fresh start in track.”
Julia’s sister, sophomore Anna Hall, was already competing in track at Georgia. Anna Hall was selected onto the 2020 All-SEC Freshman Indoor Team for the pentathlon as well as second-team indoors All-SEC.
“As soon as I mentioned that I was considering going to another school, Anna was like, ‘You’re going to Georgia, you’re going to Georgia,’” Julia Hall said. “She texted the coaches and said ‘Hey, my sister might [enter] the transfer portal,’ and when I did, she told [the coaches], ‘she’s in.’”
Julia Hall’s transition from Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Athens was eased by the presence of her sister.
“Everything here is all brand new. I’ve never been to the state of Georgia besides the airport for a layover until I came,” Julia Hall said. “She showed me around and introduced me to people, and everyone has been super welcoming. It’s been great and the fact that we get to train together sometimes is really fun.
The Hall’s weren’t strangers to athletics growing up. David Hall, Anna and Julia’s father, was a football and basketball player at Michigan, and their other sister Kara Hall played tennis for the Wolverines as well.
Anna Hall cites growing up with her sisters as an influential factor in her athletic career.
“We were always around sports, and especially because I was younger than my sisters, I always saw them doing soccer and track,” Anna Hall said. “I was, from a really, really young age, just always trying to catch up and get involved.”
While Julia and Anna Hall’s relationship definitely has a competitive element, as they’ve grown older, they’ve been able to balance that side of it with support for each other.
“There’s a mutual respect nowadays,” Anna Hall said. “When we were younger, it was definitely different. We were always trying to beat each other at various things. But now, on the track, I'd say we have very much a mutual respect for each other, but we still compete in little ways, like with our Apple Watches.”
Julia and Anna Hall aren’t the only siblings on Georgia’s track and field team. Senior Chelsea Zoller and redshirt sophomore Ziggy Zoller also come from an athletic family. Their father, Adrian Zoller, played professional soccer in Switzerland. Their mother, Wendy Zoller-Corry, was a cheerleader at North Carolina.
“From a young age, the both of us were thrown into any sport we wanted to do,” Chelsea Zoller said. “A big part of that because our parents were both pretty athletic growing up.”
Chelsea Zoller knew she wanted to pursue track and field from a young age, due in part to a Thanksgiving race called the Turkey Trot at her elementary school.
“We both were so competitive with it [that] we would train for it,” she said. “We wanted to win that race. For me, I wanted to beat all the boys. … The winner got a turkey to take home for Thanksgiving so that was my first experience when I really knew that I wanted to pursue running and track and field.”
As for Ziggy Zoller, the decision to pursue track and field was heavily influenced by his sister’s experiences in the recruiting process.
“I only started [competing in] track my junior year of high school, and the main reason was just that my sister was doing it,” she said. “I guess that was really my main reason. I mean it's kind of naive, but I remember coming to watch her when she would go on her recruiting trips. ... I was like ‘Wow, this is cool, I want to do that too.’ So that's kind of what initiated it for me.”
Now on the same campus, the Zollers’ relationship is defined by supporting one another.
“We’re just always here for each other,” Chelsea Zoller said. “[We’re] here to push each other, to hold each other accountable and to watch each other succeed on and off the track.”