Before coming to Athens, Georgia soccer head coach Billy Lesesne served 14 years on the coaching staff at Duke. There, he and his staff began implementing the 3-5-2 formation. The system consists of three central defenders, five midfielders and two forwards.
Now, he’s brought that same strategy to the Bulldogs.
“It's becoming more common even within our conference, you're seeing it a little bit more often,” Lesesne said. “Probably in the world’s game, it's not quite as common. There are several professional teams that do play it, but I think it fits our personnel well.”
Prior to using a 3-5-2, Lesesne said the Bulldogs used a 4-2-3-1 formation that sometimes morphed into a 4-3-3. Although the midfield and forwards changed, the back line consistently had four defenders. Shifting to the 3-5-2 has advantages, disadvantages and some growing pains as players come into Georgia and learn the system.
How it works
Playing in the 3-5-2 formation allows the team to change formations throughout the game easily.
Lesesne can drop a midfielder into the backline to form a more traditional line of four in defense, or even move one of the two forwards into the midfield, creating a six-player midfield.
“It gives us a dynamic flexibility in the way we want to defend without compromising our ability to attack out of it,” Lesesne said. “And that's why we've found that it's been a beginning shape that works for us.”
With a starting formation of five midfielders, Georgia is able to pressure teams in that area to regain possession before the ball gets close to their goal.
If Lesesne and the coaching staff think the opponent is having too much with the ball on their own end of the field, Georgia will put a midfielder up top with the forwards to create more pressure to try to regain possession.
When the midfielders or forwards retake possession high up the field, that shortens the distance Georgia has to run in order to get into dangerous attacking positions.
“The coaches always stress a lot how we would much rather win the ball up there in the final third,” junior midfielder Abby Boyan said after a 1-0 win over Tennessee on Oct. 2. “We would have to go a lot less to score a goal so we really put a lot of pressure on our forwards to win the ball.”
However, the Bulldogs aren’t invincible in the 3-5-2. If the opposing team wins the ball while the wing backs are high up the field, it creates space for the opposition’s attackers to strike on the counter attack. So, the wing backs must be disciplined when getting high up the field, knowing that at any moment a counter attack is possible and they have to get back to support the defenders.
“If the other team has a counter attack you have to make sure that you are back as fast as you can,” sophomore midfielder Mallie McKenzie said.
Preventing counter attacks are easier when Georgia has more players to maintain possession up top. When the Bulldogs have the ball high up the field, they have two forwards to put shots on net or create chances for others. Opposed to Georgia’s previous 4-2-3-1 formation, having two players up top gives more options in the final third.
“It definitely has more advantages because you have more people in the attack,” freshman forward Madison Haugen said. “So, it just helps break down the defense because it's not just one versus all of their backline. You have people to play off of and combine with.”
Transitioning to college soccer
The biggest difference between the 3-5-2 and more traditional formations is the role of the wing backs and center backs.
The two wing backs line up on the wide areas of the midfield and are responsible for getting high up the field in attack but also getting back in defense. This results in the position running the majority of the game, and in turn, making it one of the hardest positions to learn coming out of high school.
“The wing back position is the one that often has a lot of the transitional growth that they have to make when they get here,” Lesesne said.
In high school, a lot of current Georgia players used a 4-3-3 formation, Lesesne said. A much more common formation, it provides a line of four defenders to stabilize the back line while others get forward.
While the 3-5-2 formation allows for two forwards and five midfielders, the three-player back line forces players to be more defensively aware with less defenders. Because the three defenders have to play more centrally, having one less defender creates more space out wide for the opponents to exploit in their attack.
Since most players do not play this formation in high school, that leads to a lot of players coming to Georgia and learning a new position and how to fit into the Bulldogs’ style. With one less player in the back line, that puts an emphasis on each player knowing how to defend within their positional role.
McKenzie was a forward in high school, but now plays as a wing back in Georgia’s midfield.
“Coming here was a lot of defensive work and knowing how to move your feet and knowing where to shift defensively,” McKenzie said.
Leadership and recruiting
Because the style of play Lesesne has adopted, the upperclassmen leadership is even more important than usual. Not only do veterans have to help younger players adjust to college soccer in a general sense, they also have to help explain the formation on the field.
While the formation is different than most players grew up playing in, Haugen said the upperclassmen are helping her and fellow freshmen adapt to the system.
“[The upperclassmen] do so much to talk to you and make you feel supported and make sure you know exactly where you should be,” Haugen said. “So it definitely helps to have someone behind you, telling you, and making sure you're in the right spot.”
When recruiting players to come to Georgia, Lesesne said that the coaching staff encourages players to watch the Bulldogs and ask about the style of play with coaches to get a better idea of the system.
Whether it be the role of the wing backs and center backs or learning how to play with only three defenders, the coaching staff is now able to recruit players based on their ability to succeed in this style of play.
“This is I think the third year that we've really been involved in this formation,” Lesesne said. “I think it's something that's worked well and now we're at the point so that we can pinpoint recruits that we think fit our system.”
