Former Alabama player and assistant coach Brock Bennett was named the volunteer coach on the Georgia baseball staff on Friday, July 19.
Bennett will work with the catchers, infielders and serve as the first base coach. He will also be in charge of on-campus recruiting and assist in the coordination of camps. His experience includes stops at Georgia State, Alabama and Georgia Perimeter College following his playing career with the Crimson Tide.
As a coach, he’s been on the coaching staff at GPC that led the Jaguars to a pair of region titles. He also helped develop players who eventually went onto the MLB Draft, such as Nick Gatewood, who played at Georgia State and was drafted in the 11th round at 2018 MLB Draft.
Bennett replaces Mitch Gaspard, Georgia’s volunteer coach in 2019, after Gaspard was hired as a full-time assistant coach by Louisiana Tech.
“We’re excited to have Brock join our staff,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Brock is a Georgia native with SEC experience as a player and coach. He brings a lot of energy and knowledge with him, and our players will love working with him.”
As a player, Bennett posted a .314 career batting average while starting more than 100 games from 2007-2011 for Alabama. The Crimson Tide advanced to four straight NCAA Regionals including a Super Regional in 2010 during his time with the team. After collegiate play, Bennett was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 33rd round of the 2011 MLB Draft.
“I’m excited to be back in the SEC and have the opportunity to continue coaching in the state of Georgia,” said Bennett. “I’m looking forward to working with the Bulldog coaching staff and players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.