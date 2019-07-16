Georgia rising senior Spencer Ralston erased an 11-shot deficit in the final round on Sunday, July 14, to win the 20th annual Players Amateur and secure a berth in the 2020 RBC Heritage.
“It was the kind of day that we as golfers hope for,” Ralston said. “I knew I was 11 shots back, but you have to believe you have the ability to come back so my focus was just on my game and doing what I needed to do. I picked up some momentum along the way and that goes a long way in a tournament like this. I am proud of the win and I am really looking forward to my first professional tournament next year.”
Ralston, a native of Gainesville, Georgia, closed the tournament at Berkeley Hall Club in Bluffton, South Carolina, with an 9-under-par 63 to wind up with a 1-shot win at 19-under 269.
Stewart Hagestad, who played collegiately at the University of Southern California, was the 54-hole leader at 21-under 195. Ralston found himself at 10-under 206 after three rounds. But Ralston rallied Sunday on the strength of an eagle and eight birdies to finish at 269, while Hagestad signed for a 3-over 75 and wound up at 270.
Ralston will receive the tournament sponsor’s exemption into the RBC Heritage, which will take place in April on Hilton Head, South Carolina, one week before the Southeastern Conference Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.