The University of Georgia women’s volleyball program announced its schedule for the upcoming 2019 season on July 10.
The 2019 campaign will be the third for head coach Tom Black with the Bulldogs. 29 matches are featured on the 2019 schedule with 11 in Athens.
Georgia will kick the season off with a three-match tournament at Atlantic Coastal Conference rival Clemson the weekend of Aug. 30. Georgia will then head west for tournament action at Long Beach State for matchups with UCLA, LBSU and Texas State. The road non-conference slate will conclude in Durham, North Carolina with a tournament at Duke.
The Bulldogs will open the home schedule with a tournament hosting North Carolina State on Sept. 19 and rival Georgia Tech Sept. 20. All home matches will be decided at Stegeman Coliseum once again this season, and admission to all regular-season home matches will be free.
Southeastern Conference play begins on the road with back-to-back matches at South Carolina and Florida, on Sept. 27 and Sept. 29. The Bulldogs host Tennessee on Oct. 4 in the SEC home opener then welcome Alabama two days later. Other home conference matches feature LSU, Florida, South Carolina and others.
This season, Black and the Bulldogs will look to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.
Georgia concluded the 2018 campaign 15-14, finishing above .500 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2008 and 2009 seasons. The Bulldogs return three starters, but also welcome five newcomers in the form of four freshmen and one transfer.
